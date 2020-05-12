Kristen Bell Reveals How Dax Shepard Broke All The Bones In His Arm

Hollywood actor Kristen Bell told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her husband actor Dax Shepard injured his hand and shattered all the bones in his hand. On the at-home episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kristen Bell revealed how her husband got into the accident. She even spoke about how he decided to be his own doctor after the incident as well.

ALSO READ: Kristen Bell's Instagram Video Shows How Dax Shepard Can Do His "own Surgery"

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Kristen Bell revealed that Dax Shepard went on an ‘essential off-roading trip’ just before the quarantine began. She stated that Dax Shepard took the solo trip in the mountains where he was sitting on the edge of a cliff when the accident took place. She revealed that when he stretched out his hand to look up, the weight of his arm caused the Polaris razor to tip to a side over and over again.

ALSO READ: Kristen Bell Does Not Think Soulmates Exist, Talks About Husband Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell then stated that the accident crushed all the bones in his hand. While talking about his injury, she said that Dax Shepard had seven pins put in his cast. She also spoke about how just a week prior to this, one of the pins started to eject itself from his cast. Dax Shepard completely removed the pin while talking to the doctor on the phone.

ALSO READ: Kristen Bell & Hubby Waive Rent For LA Tenants Amid Coronavirus; Say 'people Over Profit'

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

While talking about her first impression of her now-husband, Kristen Bell had previously stated that she felt no spark when the two met for the first time. She went on to say that she thought he talked too much. However, weeks later they bumped into each other at an ice hockey game, where they began to flirt.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell started dating in 2007 and announced their engagement in January 2010. The couple tied the knot in October 2013. They have two daughters Lincoln, six, and five-year-old Delta. They have co-starred in films such as When in Rome, Hit and Run, and CHiPs.

ALSO READ: Kristen Bell Shares A Video To Spread Awareness Of Washing Hands Among Kids

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.