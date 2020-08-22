Zack Snyder Shares Another Short Teaser Of Upcoming Trailer 'Justice League' | Watch

Zack Snyder shared yet another short teaser for his upcoming cut of DC's Justice League. This brief 23-second teaser showcased various clips from the Snyder Cut Justice League that is set to release on HBO Max next year. Zack Snyder also revealed when the full teaser trailer for the movie will be shared during DC FanDome.

Zack Snyder shares a small teaser for Justice League before DC FanDome

Above is the brief teaser that Zack Snyder shared online to hype up the upcoming trailer for Snyder Cut Justice League. In the caption for the video, Zack Snyder revealed that the full trailer would premiere at 2:30 PM (PDT) today, on August 22, 2020, which also happens to be the day of DC FanDome. Snyder Cut Justice League's trailer drop is one of the most anticipated parts of the coming DC FanDome event.

In the short teaser shared by Zack Snyder, fans got to see a brief glimpse of a Wayne Tech business card. The teaser then shifted to a scene with Aquaman, followed by a scene with Cyborg and the Flash. Finally, Wonder Woman made a stunning entry into the frame and the video ended with a team-up shot of Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Cyborg. The short teaser did not reveal any details about the plot of Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League.

This is not the first teaser for the Justice League trailer that Zack Snyder shared on social media. A few days ago on August 18, 2020, the director shared a 34-second video that featured Wonder Woman. In the brief teaser, Wonder Woman discovers a hidden artifact, and a cryptic message is shared by a mysterious voice.

Fans have been asking for Justice League's Snyder Cut ever since the movie made its theatrical release in 2017. Zack Snyder had directed most of the film but had to move away from the project due to a personal tragedy. Joss Whedon then took over the project and changed many aspects of the original cut. However, the movie failed to succeed at the Box Office and WB Media ended up losing money.

Zack Snyder announced that HBO Max would be releasing his Snyder Cut back in May of 2020. The trailer for this cut will be revealed during WB's DC FanDome event today. Meanwhile, the production of 2017's Justice League recently came under scrutiny after actor Ray Fisher (Cyborg) accused Joss Whedon of "grossly abusing his power" during the film's reshoots.

[Promo from Justice League Instagram]

