DC FanDome: Zack Snyder's Justice League & Other Must-watch Panels At Virtual Comic Con

As the annual San Diego Comic Con has been put on hold due to COVID 19 pandemic, DC will reveal details about upcoming DC projects via a 24-hour virtual event. The event will be organised on August 22nd and will showcase star-studded panels as well. While the panels have been divided into four categories, Hall of Heroes will put the spotlight in the DC shows, movies, and games.

Hall of Heroes will see actors like Matt Reeves, Patty Jenkins, Dwayne Johnson, Robert Pattinson, Ezra Miller, Chris Pine, David F. Sandberg, Zachary Levi, Patrick Wilson, John Cena, James Gunn, Gal Gadot, James Wann, Zack Snyder, Margot Robbie, Andy Muschietti and Kristen Wiig take part in the panels. This means that numerous trailers will be released soon. However, here are four panels to definitely check out during the event.

The Snyder Cut

The Snyder Cut is a highly-anticipated film and DC FanDome seems like the best option to find out more about Zack Snyder’s Justice League. While Zack Snyder would definitely be attending the event, the description hints that there might be a few other guests as well. Fans can expect a trailer too at the event.

The Suicide Squad

The filming of The Suicide Squad concluded in February before the pandemic lockdown was imposed. It is expected to arrive in August 2021 and it can be expected that some teaser footage may be released during the panel. Director James Gunn would be attending the panel to entertain fan questions.

Go to "Hall of Heroes" in the #DCFanDome schedule builder to add #TheSuicideSquad panel with me & the entire cast to your itinerary - I'm beyond excited for you guys to get a glimpse of the movie on August 22 at 12 PM! 😬😃🤯 https://t.co/yxtqJ9oMlO pic.twitter.com/8peirMj3IW — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 14, 2020

The Batman

Matt Reeves Batman has to be on the list of movies to watch out for during the event on August 22nd. Even though the shooting of the film was halted due to COVID 19, there will be plenty of things to offer to fans during the half-hour panel. Reeves will be joined by host Aisha Tyler and Robert Pattinson to discuss the film.

Incredibly excited to see everyone at #DCFanDome on August 22nd -- can't wait to share more about #TheBatman with you... pic.twitter.com/WxWat6gyrv — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 7, 2020

Wonder Woman

The entire cast of this film would be joined by director Patty Jenkins. They would be there to answer fan questions and release new footage from the film. At the event, the filmmakers may release minute-long scenes as the film has got a couple of trailers already.

Hey Guys. #WonderWoman1984 has SO MUCH great stuff all over DC FanDome. Make sure to check this schedule so you don't miss anything. And thank you all so much for your enthusiasm and support!! We can't wait to see you there!!! @GalGadot @PedroPascal1 https://t.co/jSzioeJv1s — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) August 15, 2020

Honourable mentions:

Bawse Females Of Color Within The Dc Universe

Truth, Justice, And The Dc Comics Way

The Flash

All Super-Villains

