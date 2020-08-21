Margot Robbie will return as Harley Quinn in James Gunn's new movie The Suicide Squad. She has previously played the character in Suicide Squad (2016) and Birds of Prey (2020). The actor opened up about her role in the upcoming film and said that Harley will have a fresh appearance in the movie.

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn to have new sides in The Suicide Squad

Margot Robbie answered a DC FanDome fan questioned asking how she enjoys playing Harley Quinn. She said that she always has an amazing time playing the character. The actor stated that every time she has essayed the role, she learned new things about Harley and The Suicide Squad is no different. Robbie explained that when Harley Quinn is put in a group with different people or a different place, the audiences are going to see different aspects come out of her personality depending on how she feels about those people or the things she is doing. She mentioned that the audiences will get to see “new sides” of Harley Quinn in the upcoming film. She is in a new group of people, a big group of people. “It is insane, as always,” she noted.

Can't have a DC celebration without Harley Freakin' Quinn ♦️ @MargotRobbie joins the action at #DCFanDome on August 22 to answer the questions fans submitted! https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y pic.twitter.com/1LKTKE8cBR — DC (@DCComics) August 20, 2020

Margot Robbie will be portraying Harley Quinn for the third time in The Suicide Squad. She is among the few actors who are reprising their role from the first film directed by David Ayer. The actor has received praises for her performances during her earlier outing as Harley. Fans are excited to see her don the character once again. There are also rumours that Robbie could be a part of unannounced Birds of Prey sequel. However, the underperformance of the first film is putting the second installment in question. There is no confirmation about a sequel yet:

All about The Suicide Squad

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad is a part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It is a standalone sequel to the 2016 released Suicide Squad. The ensemble cast of the movie features Margot Robbie, Viola David, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, David Dastmalchian, Michael Rooker, Idris Elba, John Cena, Alice Braga, Sean Gunn, Taika Waititi, Juan Diego Botto, Stephen Blackehart, Daniela Melchior, Mikaela Hoover, Storm Reid, Flula Borg, Mayling Ng, Joaquín Cosío, Steve Agee, Nathan Fillion, David Dastmalchian, Pete Davidson and Jennifer Holland.

The Suicide Squad has not been affected by coronavirus or COVID-19, revealed director James Gunn on Twitter. The movie is currently said to be under the post-production stage. The Suicide Squad is eyeing to release on August 6, 2021. More information about the film is expected to be out during DC FanDome event, which will take place on August 22, 2020.

