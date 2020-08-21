Wonder Woman 3 To Have Gal Gadot's Diana Prince In New Direction Teases Patty Jenkins

Wonder Woman 1984 will show Gal Gador as Diana Prince discovering the world by herself. Director Patty Jenkins has revealed earlier that a third installment of the superwoman is under work. Now she teased about her plans for Wonder Woman 3.

Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince to go in all-new director in Wonder Woman 3

In a recent interaction with Screenrant, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was asked if she has any plans for taking the franchise a step ahead. She replied that she will be making another Wonder Woman film, which will be her last with the character. She revealed the story of Wonder Woman 1984 came from her as a fan of the character and as a fan of superhero films. The filmmaker stated that she had the craving of wanting to see Wonder Woman out in the world like the superhero character she is, and not finding herself. She mentioned that there is one more thing which she is craving and which is true to her theme and to everything that the character stands for. Jenkins noted that there is one more chapter of Wonder Woman that they did not quite get. She said that it does not make sense for the sequel, or for the first film, hinting that her idea would be used in Wonder Woman 3.

Gal Gadot, who portrays Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, thinks that making a third movie with Patty Jenkins and co-star Chris Pine is obvious and easy as they work well together. She said that it is funny as they show Wonder Woman, and they were already fantasizing on the next one. The actor stated that the three of them work “really well together” and they “truly love” each other. Gadot mentioned that while working on Wonder Woman 1984, they were already talking about their next journey together. She stated that they discussed what is the next movie they are going to do together just because they “really, have great chemistry” and enjoy working together.

Although Patty Jenkins has confirmed that she will be helming Wonder Woman 3 and completing a trilogy, there is no confirmation from Warner Bros. The story arc and development process is still under wraps. Gal Gadot’s return as the superhero is confirmed, but other cast members are yet to be decided, as the story is still in the earlier stage.

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman 1984 cast Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielson. It is set during the cold war, where Diana Prince comes into a conflict with two powerful foes; a media businessman Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Minerva / Cheeta. She will also reunite with her love interest Steve Trevor. Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to release on October 2, 2020.

