DC FanDome Event Hyped Up By Stars Like Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson And Ezra Miller

The superhero film genre fans were majorly disappointed as an array of comic book-related content including TV shows and films were delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The much-anticipated DC's Wonder Woman 2 was expected to make a splash at the box office but had to be pushed, similarly, many other announcements and production of DC properties had to be halted.

Now, with the DC FanDome virtual event all set to take place on August 22, 2020, fans are yet again hyped about what Warner Bros. has in store for them. As the date of the event inches closer, many prominent DC stars like Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ezra Miller have teased the FanDome event by sharing #DCSuitUp videos on social media. Check them out below-

Also read: Zac Efron To Star In The Remake Of 1987 Hit Comedy 'Three Men And A Baby' for Disney?

DC FanDome #DCSuitUp tease

The marketing for DC FanDome has evidently been emphasized on how the virtual event will predominantly be for fans. The anticipation for has been high as it will mark the first-ever DC-centric virtual event for fans, which will go on for 24 hours. Stars associated with DC have been sharing videos teasing the event with the #DCSuitUp where fans can be seen dressing up as their favourite superheroes from the DC canon. Check out the videos below -

Also read: Will Smith's 'The Legend Of Bagger Vance' was Lane Smith's Last Film; Read Nore Trivia

Also read: Zack Snyder Unveils New Steppenwolf Design From His Cut Of 'Justice League'

Also read: When Kim Kardashian West Admitted Regretting Pursuing Career In Music

The DC FanDome has given the fans a lot to look forward at times when superhero content has been on the down-low due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans can expect some new footage from Wonder Woman 1984 as Gal Gadot will be making an appearance in the event. But, James Gunn's Suicide Squad is also expected to debut a teaser and never-seen-before stills from the film. Idris Elba and Margot Robbie will be seen headlining the Suicide Squad panel for DC FanDome.

Though these are enough attractions for any DC fan to get excited about the event, the main attraction will undoubtedly be Zack Snyder's Justice League. Fans are hopeful that Snyder will be debuting a full-length trailer for his original version of 2017's Justice League but there are only a few chances of that happening as the film has hit post-production very recently. But, fans will surely know whether the film will be presented in the form of a three-parter series of episodes or at full length in one go.

Image courtesy - Zack Snyder Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.