DC Movies Update: From Aquaman 2 To The Batman, What DC Has In Store For You

DC movies have been fascinating the audience for quite some time now. Movies like Shazam! to Joker have been one of the iconic movies of 2019. Fans are so excited about the upcoming DC films that we have a list of movies that are going to release in the upcoming years. Let us see the forthcoming DC films which fans are eagerly waiting for:

Upcoming DC films

Birds of Prey

The upcoming superhero film is said to be the eighth film in the DC Extended Universe and also a follow-up of the 2016 film Suicide Squad. The plot of the film follows Harley Quinn who will join forces with Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save Cassandra Cain. The film is set to release on February 7, 2020.

Wonder Women 1984

The movie will be the second installment of the 2017 film Wonder Woman. Wonder Women 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins. The movie will release on June 5, 2020.

The Batman

Robert Pattinson will play the role of Batman in this film. As per reports, it is said that Robert has been struggling to bulk up to get the look of the superhero. The director of the film Matt Reeves also tweeted a gif from his film The Big Lebowski where he hinted about his upcoming movie. The Batman is slated to release on June 25, 2021.

Black Adam

The Fictional supervillain character will be played by Dwayne Johnson. Black Adam is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra who also directed Johnson in Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise. The film will release on December 22, 2021.

Aquaman 2

After the success of the first installment Aquaman the team decided to come up with Aquaman 2. The movie will release on December 16, 2022. However, it was planned to get released in 2021 due to some issues it is postponed. Fans are excited to about the next part of the film.

