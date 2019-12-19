Would Salman Khan Take Credits For Editing In Dabangg 3? Prabhudeva Clarifies

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 has been the talk of the town since the time it has been announced. The fans of the franchise are all hyped up for the release of the third installment to the Dabangg 3 franchise. It is being said that Salman Khan will take the credit for editing too. Read more to know about the whole story and what the director of the film had to say about it.

Salman may take the editing credits

True fans of actor Salman Khan know that he immerses himself in the whole process, and goes bone-deep. He oversees the whole project that he is working on. The actor is involved in the making of music, casting, direction and editing and marketing. Director Prabhudeva also worked closely with Salman for this film. He will be seen working with Salman on two of their projects, Dabangg 3 and Radhe. He was reportedly seen saying that he has happily allowed the actor to sit on the editing table and give his valuable inputs.

It is reportedly being said that almost every shot of the movie is edited under the guidance of Salman and that he would definitely take the credits for editing. Fans are excited to see Salman Khan's skills as an editor as although he is often involved in various aspects of the making of a film, this is the first time he's getting full credits for editing. Director Prabhudeva, on Salman’s participating in the editing process, said that every major actor likes to be fully involved in the process of film making. He added that it is no longer the time when an actor would see the insides of his or her vanity van once the director says ‘cut.’ The heroes like to see and know how the shots are put together.

