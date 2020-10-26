'Dead Poets Society' Cast Is Headlined By Late American Actor Robin Williams

The BAFTA Award-winning film Dead Poets Society is a teen drama which released back in 1989. The American film was helmed by Australian director Peter Weir while its screenplay was written by Tom Schulman. The film is set against the backdrop of 1959 and is about an elite Vermont boarding school, Welton Academy. The film showcases how an English teacher, through his poems, inspires his students. The cast of Dead Poets Society is headlined by Robin Williams alongside an ensemble cast in pivotal roles. Thus, read to know about the Peter Weir directorial and find out more about Dead Poets Society characters.

Dead Poets Society cast (Lead)

Robin Williams as John Keating

Late American actor-comedian, Robin Williams played the role of John Keating in Dead Poets Society. Robin as John essayed the role of an English teacher who taught his students how to live life to its fullest through his poems. He makes use of the Latin expression 'Cape Diem' throughout the film, which translates to 'seize the day' in English.

Ethan Hawke as Todd Anderson

American actor, writer and director, Ethan Hawke played the role of a shy Todd Anderson in the 1989 film. Ethan as Todd essayed the role of a student who joins Welton Academy in his senior year and is assigned to Neil Perry as his roommate. Soon, Todd also gets accepted by Neil's friends Knox, Richard, Stephen, Gerard, and Charlie.

Robert Sean Leonard as Neil Perry

House fame, Robert Sean Leonard played the role of Neil Perry in Dead Poets Society. Robert as Neil played the roommate and friend of Todd Anderson at Welton Academy. He is also shown to be one of the brightest students of the elite all-boys boarding school.

Josh Charles as Knox Overstreet

Sports Night star, Josh Charles played the role of Knox Overstreet in the American teen drama. Josh as Knox played one of Neil's friends who soon befriends Todd as well after he is introduced as Neil's new roommate. In the film, Knox is shown chasing a beautiful cheerleader, Chris Noel.

Dead Poets Society cast (Supporting)

Gale Hansen played the role of Neil and Todd's friend, Charlie Dalton

Dylan Kussman played the role of Neil and Todd's friend, Richard Cameron

James Waterston played the role of Neil and Todd's friend, Gerard Pitts

Norman Lloyd played the role of Welton Academy's headmaster, Gale Nolan

Kurtwood Smith played the role of Neil's domineering father, Thomas Perry

For the ones wondering whether is Matt Damon in Dead Poets Society? the answer is 'No'. He and Ben Afflick had missed out on roles in the film, revealed he himself in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Also, for those wondering is the Dead Poets Society Based on a true story? Yes, the film is said to be loosely based on the screenwriter's life, states a report by MentalFloss.com.

