Southern Charm Cast: See Who Are The New Characters Of The Show

Southern Charm is an American reality show which is based on the lives of seven socialites who reside in Charleston, South Carolina. This show gives a snake-peek of these socialites’ personal and professional lives. The show has seven seasons so far. The show is available for streaming on the official website of Bravo TV. If one is wondering about the cast of the show, this article gives all the details of the same. Read ahead to know the cast of Southern Charm.

Also read | Rebecca Cast 2020: Know Who Starred In This Horror-thriller Movie

Here is everything one needs to know about the cast of Southern Charm

Throughout the seven seasons, many socialites have left the show. While some have returned for the forthcoming seasons. Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, and Shep Rose are set to return to the show.

Also read | North By Northwest Cast: Read Who Starred In This Alfred Hitchcock's Spy-thriller

Craig Conover

Craig Conover is a television actor who is one of the main of the Southern Charm cast. He has been through a lot in his life. His company Sewing Down South is doing well as well. His is now focusing on his personal life. he is one of the toughest of the Southern Charm cast.

Also read | Genius Cast: Know The Actors And The Characters They Played In This Thriller Movie

Kathryn Dennis

Katherine lost her mother to cancer and has seen a lot of ups and downs in her life. She is raising two children Kensei and Saint. She comes under the scrutiny of her friends for a couple of mishaps. Her alleged involvement in the mishaps makes her friends doubt her motives.

Also read | Venom Cast: Know Who Starred In This Tom Hardy-led Blockbuster Movie

Austen Kroll

Austen is a stargazer who has graduated from the University of Alabama. He has had a tough time as things went sour with his closest friend and he also broke up with his girlfriend. He is also struggling to kickstart his dream business. In the upcoming season, he has mended his relationship with Madison.

Shep Rose

Shep has done a lot of introspection after a year that has not been good for him. He is trying to build bridges with those he has hurt. His dog is his constant companion. Shep also has found a girlfriend.

Leva Bonaparte

Leva is a culturally diverse person who born in India but has grown up in Canada and Bolivia. She is married to Lamar and the couple have a son together. She calls a spade a spade and is not afraid to voice her opinions.

John Pringle

John met Shep at the University of Georgia and the two became good friends. He left college to learn the family business. His former wife Heidi and him have two sons and they try their best to co-parent them. He is a musician and looks forward to performing live shows.

Madison LeCroy

Madison pursued her lifelong dream of becoming a hair and makeup artist. She is one of the well-known makeup artists in Charleston. She has a salon of her own and values her career too much. Her son Hudson is her highest priority. She and Austen are having some trouble in seeing things at an eye-to-eye level.

Image courtesy: @bravosoutherncharm Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.