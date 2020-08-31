Ryan Reynolds To Sell His Own Gin Company 'Aviation Gin' For $610 Million?

Ryan Reynolds is teaming up with Davos Brands to create a gin company Aviation Gin. It is reportedly believed to be infused with a unique taste which would be more appealing than most gin brands available. Reportedly, Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin has a spicy and sweet taste to it which makes it more unique. Recently, CBS News reported that Diageo who is known for his alcoholic beverages like Smirnoff vodka and Tanqueray has decided to invest in Reynolds’ gin brand.

Reportedly, Diageo is ready to pay a whopping amount of $355 million upfront with an additional amount of $275 million which is contingent on sales over the next decade. Ryan Reynolds' market tactics have been hailed by most marketing experts. The actor has used the genre of comedy to sell his gin product.

Also Read| Ryan Reynolds urges Canadian teenagers to avoid partying amid COVID-19

Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin commercial

In 2019, Ryan Reynolds put together a commercial for Aviation Gin. The actor hired the actor who was featured in a viral Peleton ad parody, playing the character of a notorious wife. In the commercial video, she is seen drinking Aviation Gin with her friends. The advertisement gained major attention online and reportedly this is one of the reasons why Diageo was so eager to invest in Ryan Reynolds’ brand. According to reports by The Drinks Business, about 402 gin brands have entered the market in the last 4 years. After Ryan Reynolds’ grand entry in the gin market, it is speculated that many other celebrities would be entering the gin business.

Also Read| Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively proudly flaunt custom-made masks made by their daughters

Also Read| Ryan Reynolds to star in Netflix's comedy film 'Upstate', will co-write with John August

Ryan Reynolds' net worth

The Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds started his career in 1991. Ryan made his debut by starring in the Canadian daily soap called Hillside (1991–1993) and had minor roles before landing the lead role on the sitcom Fifteen. Ryan Reynolds then starred in various films such as National Lampoon's Van Wilder, Waiting..., The Proposal. Ryan Reynolds' biggest commercial success came with the superhero films Deadpool and Deadpool 2, in which he played the title character. According to celebrity net worth, the actor has a whopping net worth estimated at $150 million (roughly ₹1,123 crores). In the year 2017 (a year after the release of Deadpool), he made $21.5 million and was on Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors globally.

Also Read| Hugh Jackman competes with Mark Ruffalo at Emmys, says he could replace Ryan Reynolds

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.