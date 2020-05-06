This Is What Ryan Reynolds Thinks About Future Of 'Deadpool' Franchise

Ever since the blockbuster Deadpool franchise's rights have been transferred from 20th Century Fox to Disney, the future of the cult film franchise has somewhat become a conundrum for the fans. Disney is widely known for producing and making family-friendly content and has not yet set foot in making graphic, R-rated films like Deadpool.

Therefore, the making of the upcoming sequels of Deadpool came across as dicey for a lot of fans worldwide. However, the lead actor of the film, Ryan Reynolds recently spilled the beans about the future of the franchise in an interview with a British film magazine.

Ryan Reynolds speaks about future of his iconic Deadpool franchise

The Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool and Deadpool 2 had garnered an overwhelming response from the audience. Fans are eagerly waiting for the makers to announce the third sequel of the superhero film. However, after the rights of the series have been transferred to Disney, many are uncertain about the future sequels of the superhit franchise.

Speaking about the future of the Deadpool series in an interview with a film magazine, lead actor Ryan Reynolds stated that it is all new with it being over at Marvel now and added that he is 'figuring out the ins and outs' as much as he can, from where he sits. He also stated that he does not feel like an insider at all as of yet and thinks he will get to know whether do they get to make Deadpool 3 only once he gets more intimate with it.

He also expressed that he is a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and loves how they make movies, so when Disney bought Fox, he saw that as a good thing. Furthermore, Reynolds also stated that he is hoping for Deadpool to be allowed to play in that sandbox and thinks it would then be a win-win situation for everyone.

After the massive success of the second installment of Deadpool, the makers were planning for the third installment to be an X-Force movie. Director Drew Goddard was also roped in to write the script of the film. However, due to the takeover, all the plans have come to a standstill.

