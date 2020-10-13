Rob Liefeld Says Marvel Boss Kevin Fiege 'finally Came To His Senses' Amid Deadpool Rumour

Ryan Reynolds' iteration of Deadpool has been in uncertain waters ever since Disney bought Fox Studios, which previously earned the cinematic rights to the character. The actor has two successful ventures as Deadpool, earning an impressive box office while also being R-rate. The Marvel Studios currently responsible for the MCU is famously known to cater to PG-13 audiences and make their films a family affair.

However, Ryan's version of the character stands true to its comic book counterpart and implements the R-rated elements which gave Disney cold feet to make the actor reprise the character. However, the latest development has left Rob Liefeld, the creator of Deadpool in a happy position. Check out his tweet below -

Also read: Ryan Reynolds re-shares Hugh Jackman's post with an amusing new caption

Rob Liefeld's tweet

Also read: Ryan Reynolds shares 'Red Notice' set BTS where he is thinking about The Rock in bangs

Daniel Richtman, a known Marvel insider had recently revealed to We Got This Covered that Marvel President Kevin Fiege is all set to sign a multi-picture deal with Ryan Reynolds, turning him one of the key elements of the MCU in the near future. Deadpool as a character with his fourth-wall-breaking can easily become a household name for the MCU too as the sequel film has already given him the ability to time travel. Back in May 2020, Rob had expressed in an interview with Inverse that he was not happy with Fiege's decision to move forward with films like Shang-Chi and Black Widow when a major character like Deadpool was at his disposal.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds says 'Free Guy' is more than a video game film, calls it his best movie ever

Deadpool is undoubtedly one of the biggest IPs which Disney acquired in the infamous $56 billion merger. Thus, acquiring a character with proven box office success and benching him down for years before exploring it with a new actor does not fit well for either Disney or Marvel. On the other hand, Ryan has grown synonymous with Deadpool amid fans, similar to Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man or Chris Evans' Captain America, thus Kevin Fiege signing a multi-picture deal with the actor does not sound like a long shot. Kevin Fiege, during the D-23 Expo event, had claimed that the Fantastic Four and X-Men will be making their way to the MCU, Deadpool can simply play the connective tissue between the older characters and the newer ones, making it a perfect deal for both Ryan and Fiege.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds' THIS movie poster was a spoof of Kevin Costner's 'The Bodyguard'; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.