Ryan Reynolds Says 'Free Guy' Is More Than A Video Game Film, Calls It His Best Movie Ever

Free Guy is an upcoming science fiction action comedy film. It stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a background character in a video game. The movie revolves around the virtual world, but Reynolds recently said that it is more than a video game film and called it his "best movie ever".

Ryan Reynolds says 'Free Guy' is more than a video game film

During a recent virtual press conference, via Comicbook.com, Ryan Reynolds said that he always looks at sports movies as good metaphors. He stated that the greatest sports movies ever made are not actually about sports. Referring to Field of Dreams, he asserted that he would not characterize it as a baseball story.

The actor explained that the makers used baseball as a vehicle to tell a “really beautiful story” about a son and a father trying to connect. Reynolds thinks that they are doing the same thing with Free Guy. He noted that they are using the video game world called the 'Free City world', and video game culture, as a sort of a vehicle to tell this “really beautiful and powerful” human story.

Ryan Reynolds said that he thinks Free Guy is “easily” the best movie-making experience that he ever had and he also thinks it is the best movie he has ever done. He stated that it is the most kind of pertinent to the current times, in a sense. The actor explained that he feels Deadpool was like a movie that was relevant to the comic book culture when it came out. Now Free Guy really speaks to him to a broader kind of spectrum of where people are in the world. Reynolds further mentioned that it is one of the reasons he thinks it is his favourite movie. But it is also the experience that he got while filming, along with the “incredible cast,” he noted.

Free Guy cast also includes Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Utkarsh Ambudkar, Camille Kostek and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit). YouTube personalities like Jacksepticeye, Ninja, Pokimane, and LazarBeam will appear in cameos. Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek will also be seen playing himself in the movie.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the screenplay is by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn, from a story by Lieberman. The plot shows a background video game character who gets to know the reality of the place he lives in and turns a good guy, ruining the users' experience. He then has to save his virtual city before the developers shut it down. Free Guy is scheduled to release on December 11, 2020.

