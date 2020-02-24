'Deadpool 3' To Be Helmed By The 'Jojo Rabbit' Director Taika Waititi?

Taika Waititi recently became the talk of the town after the release of his massively acclaimed satirical comedy, Jojo Rabbit. The director has also previously dabbled in the superhero genre. Taika Waititi was the director of the highly beloved MCU film, Thor: Ragnarok. Thor: Ragnarok was known for its comedy and how it deviated from the formula of the previous Thor films. According to the latest reports, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 might also be directed by Taika Waititi.

Also Read | Marvel to introduce new villains in the new Deadpool 3 franchise?

Will Taika Waititi direct Deadpool 3?

According to the latest reports from an Entertainment Portal, Taika Waititi might be the director of the upcoming Deadpool 3. Back in 2018, the Deadpool 2 director, David Leitch had said that he wanted to work on the next Deadpool film as well. He had also stated that he would be grateful to work on something starring Ryan Reynolds again and that it all just depended on the time and place. However, according to the Entertainment Portal, Fox did not want the same director for Deadpool 3.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds confirms 'Deadpool 3' being worked on at Marvel Studios

Further, the portal also claimed that Taika Waititi could be selected to direct Deadpool 3. Back in October of 2019, writers Reese and Wernick, who had written the script for the first two Deadpool films, had stated that they had completed the script for Deadpool 3 and they were just awaiting Marvel's orders to begin filming. Ryan Reynolds had also revealed that he had begun filming for Deadpool 3 back in December.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds confirms 'Deadpool 3', says, "it's kind of crazy"

Taika Waititi also recently won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, for his film Jojo Rabbit. By winning the award, Taika Waititi became the first-ever man of Maori descent to win an Oscar. Other than Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi also directed the mockumentary, What We Do in the Shadows, which became a cult hit upon its release.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool 3 to be R-rated, but without Disney's logo?



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.