Marvel To Introduce New Villains In The New Deadpool 3 Franchise?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming up with the new installment of Deadpool. The Merc with a Mouth played by Ryan Reynolds will get a third film, an all-new universe to play in as Deadpool is currently in development at Marvel Studios. The movie is an incredibly exciting development for comic as well as movie fans. Since the news has been announced, there are fans who have been guessing the new villains of the third film.

Deadpool 3: Marvel Villains that could appear

What comes as a surprise is the landing of Deadpool in the MCU. The R-rated hero was one of the few Marvel characters who acquired in the Fox-Disney merger that will seemingly survive without major changes or being recast which isn’t all that surprising considering the reception for Reynolds in the role and the box office returns of the first two Deadpool films. The franchise was alive only because of the popularity of Deadpool. Since there are rumours that Deadpool will be landing in MCU, there are possibilities that the villains will expand. Here are the top 5 villains expected to appear in Deadpool 3.

Death

Lady Death looks like the main villain in Deadpool 3. She can be one of the villains who Deadpool can’t kick despite literally representing death and chaos. Another reason to have her can be considering she wasn’t present in Avengers: End game or the MCU till date.

Stryfe

Cable and X-Force were brought into the fold in Deadpool 2 so bringing in Stryfe would make a lot of sense, according to fans. Stryfe is also an evil clone of Cable and was infected with a techno-organic virus.

Daken

Daken, the son of Wolverine and Itsu has similar abilities like his father. This includes retractable claws, accelerated healing factor and superhuman physical attributes. Daken will surely disappoint Deadpool.

Evil Deadpool

Evil Deadpool is the Frankenstein’s monster of the Deadpool universe. After Deadpool discovers his body parts in the freezer, he throws them in a dumpster and Deadpool’s healing factor fuses each part into a new being: Evil Deadpool.

Mister Sinister

Mister Sinister is being teased in Deadpool 2 and the character is telepathic and has mental and physical abilities. Bringing him in the fold would pay off the past and the future.

