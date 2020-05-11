'Deadpool' Co-creator Says Marvel Studios Has Zero Plans For Third Installment

Deadpool 3 has been making headlines since the character came to the Marvel Studios which was mainly after Disney bought Fox Studios in 2019. There was news about Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds being developed by Marvel. However, Deadpool co-creator said that the studio has ‘zero’ plans for the third film. Read to know more.

Do Marvel Studios have no plans for Deadpool 3?

Rob Liefeld created Deadpool along with writer Fabian Nicieza in the early 1990s. He was reportedly an active member in the development of Deadpool and Deadpool 2. In an interview with a YouTube channel, Liefeld talked about the future of Deadpool 3 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He said that he does not know. He stated that people do not want to hear, but he will say it as he is a realist and thanked god for it. He feels movies like Deadpool have set sail. He says people just need to calm down and realise that Deadpool 1 and 2 were released within two years of each other, 2016 and 2018, and he is not really that crazy about Marvel’s plan right now.

Disney released Marvel Studios Phase four films and it did not have Deadpool 3. The films in phase four will be out till 2022 with the recent changes made in the dates due to COVID-19 pandemic. Rob Liefeld is not sure about the third film even if the production begins this year. He said it would come out in four years. He cannot be excited about that. Liefeld stated that “you want to know the plan with Deadpool right now?” Marvel Studios have “a goose egg, zero, zero,” for Deadpool 3.

In October 2019, Rob Liefeld took to Twitter to reveal that he would no longer be working for Marvel Studios. It is speculated that even if he is not happy with the direction that Marvel Studios is going with the character, it is difficult to determine the credibility of his claim. Ryan Reynolds, who portrayed Wade Wilson /Deadpool in both the films, has stated that he does not feel like an insider at all with the studio, but could get more intimate if they make a third film. However, Deadpool 3 would be “a win for everyone involved,” if made with the character being allowed to play in the sandbox.

