'Deadpool' Creator Rob Liefeld Blames Marvel For 'Deadpool 3' Not Seeing The Light Of Day

Rob Liefeld, the creator of Deadpool, recently revealed to an entertainment portal that he blamed Marvel studios for Deadpool 3 not happening. Liefeld created the character of Deadpool all the way back in the '90s and is still a significant figure in the comic book industry to this day. According to Rob Liefeld, Deadpool 3 might not happen as the character is not compatible with the regular Marvel movie formula.

Rob Liefeld blames Marvel for delay of Deadpool 3

The first two Deadpool films were both massive successes and were two of the highest-grossing superhero films. Despite the success of the previous two films, Deadpool 3's release is still under tight wraps. Now, Deadpool's creator, Rob Liefeld, has revealed why he blames Marvel for the constant delays of the third Deadpool film. Speaking to an entertainment portal, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld commented on how the character did not fit Marvel's usual movie formula.

Rob Liefeld stated that he blamed Marvel for the fact that Deadpool 3 had not happened yet. Liefeld added that they were the only reason it was not happening. He then asked Marvel to just commission it, no matter what their conundrum was. Even if it did not fit their master plan, Rob Liefeld advised Marvel to just make the movie for fans. While he was disappointed with Marvel, he was rather fond of Ryan Reynolds, who was instrumental in making the first two Deadpool films.

Even Ryan Reynolds is currently trying to coordinate with Marvel to make the film a reality. The actor recently revealed that he thought the Disney-Fox merger was a good thing for Deadpool 3. However, many fans are worried that Marvel will reintroduce Deadpool as a Pg-13 hero for the MCU. Disney has not yet revealed its plans for the character, but according to various reports, the company does not plan to reboot Ryan Reynolds' iteration of the Merc with a mouth.

Some entertainment portals have speculated that Deadpool will make an appearance in the MCU's next film, Black Widow. These reports also claim that Wolverine will make his MCU debut in the upcoming film. While many fans were intrigued by this theory, there is no official announcement that confirms Deadpool's appearance in the MCU.

[Promo Image from Deadpool trailer]

