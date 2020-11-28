'5 Star Christmas' Cast: Take A Look At All The Actors & Their Other Films

Natale a cinque stelle or 5 Star Christmas is a comedy Christmas movie on Netflix that came out in 2018. The Italian movie was directed by Marco Risi and cast some very famous European actors in it as well. The movie is about an interesting turn of events in a 5-star hotel in Hungary. Read ahead to more about the 5 Star Christmas cast and their characters:

Cast of 5 Star Christmas

Andrea Osvárt as Berta

Actor Andrea Osvárt plays the role of Berta in the film. Berta is one of the lead 5 Star Christmas characters. Andrea Klára Osvárt is a Hungarian actor, film producer, and former fashion model. She has been seen in many movies like - Worlds Apart, What Ever Happened to Timi, Aftershock & Transporter: The Series. 5 Star Christmas was one of the best movies of the actor.

Martina Stella as Giulia

Actor Martina Stella plays the role of Giulia in the film. Martina Stella is an Italian actor and screenwriter. She debuted in the film industry at the age of 16 in 2001 in L'ultimo bacio. After that, she was seen in many movies. Some of her famous movies are - Ti presento un amico, Sapore di te & Lockdown all'italiana.

Supporting cast

Massimo Ghini as Franco

Actor Massimo Ghini plays the role of Franco in the film. Massimo Ghini is a legendary Italian actor. He has been seen in movies with celebs like - Franco Zeffirelli, Giorgio Strehler, Giuseppe Patroni Griffi, and Gabriele Lavia. Some of his famous movies are - Speed Cross (1980), La neve nel bicchiere (1984), Secrets Secrets (1984), Lethal Obsession (1987), Compagni di scuola (1988), Italia-Germania 4-3 (1990) and The Battle of the Three Kings (1990).

Ricky Memphis as Walter

Actor Ricky Memphis plays the role of Walter in the film. Ricky Memphis is also a famous Italian actor. He has been seen in many movies like - Ultra (1991), Pugni di rabbia (1991), The Escort (1993), Briganti - Amore e libertà (1993), The Heroes (1994), Il branco (1994), L'anno prossimo... Vado a letto alle dieci (1995), Palermo - Milan One Way (1995) and Strangled Lives (1995). He is also seen in TV shows.

