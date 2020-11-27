'Christmas By Starlight' Cast: List Of All The Actors And The Characters They Play

The countdown to Christmas has begun and the Hallmark's original movies are back on the channel to get you all prepped for the holidays. Hallmark premiered it's new original on Thanksgiving yesterday, on November 26, 2020. Christmas by Starlight is one of the most amazing Hallmark movies yet and scored an 8.3 rating on IMDb.

The film is directed by Gary Yates. The plot revolves around Annie Park who owns a family cafe and when it is slated for demolition just before Christmas she is set on a mission to put a stop to it. If you are wondering about the cast of this holiday romance, read all the details here.

Christmas by Starlight cast: List of all actors and the characters they play in the movie

Kimberley Sustad as Annie Park

While Kimberley plays the most important Christmas by Starlight characters as Annie Park, the protagonist of the show not many people know that she is also the story writer of this Hallmark original. Sustad is like a staple in the Hallmark films with projects like A Godwink Christmas, Wedding Every Weekend and Sense, Sensibility and Snowmen. Sustad mentioned this plot when was filming for A Godwink Christmas and the idea was turned into a movie this year. Other notable movies on Kimberley's resume are The Twilight Zone, Walking the dog, Unspeakable and many more.

Paul Campbell as William Holt

Paul Campbell plays the role of William Holt, the male protagonist from the cast of Christmas by Starlight. Kimberly isn't the only actor from the Christmas by Starlight cast to be a part of preproduction. Paul Campbell wrote the screenplay of the movie. Paul was also a part of A Godwink Christmas and hence a part of the reproduction of Christmas by Starlight. Other notable films of the actor include Knight Riders, Battlestar Galactica, The Big Year and many more.

Rebecca Staab as Gail Park

Rebecca Staab plays the role of Gail Park in the movie. She is also called Pat in the film. Pat is Annie's mother. Some of the other notable appearances of the actor are in Criminal Minds, Desperate Housewives, CSI, NCIS, A Christmas Miracle and more.

Bruce Dawson as Gene Park

Bruce Dawson plays the role of Annie's father in the film. His character is named Gene Park. Some other notable credits of the actor are Wedding March, Hailey Dean Mystery, Bad Seeds, Watchtower and many more.

Malcolm Stewart as Jim Holt

Malcolm plays the role of Jim Holt in the movie who is Campbell's father. The two have been in Battlestar Galactica together. Just like the rest of the cast members, Malcolm is also a regular on the Hallmark channel. Malcolm and Paul have been in three Hallmark movies together. Some of his notable movies are Sherlock Holmes, Pasadena, Love Again and more.

