'Christmas Made To Order' Cast: Actors & Characters They Portray In This Holiday Film

Christmas Made To Order is a Netflix film that revolves around the holiday season. The plot of the film revolves around Steven who is an architect hosting his family for Christmas and hires a holiday decorator named Gretchen for the same, unaware of the fact that she would bring in more to his life than just holiday decorations. Read on to know about this Sam Irvin directorial's cast and the characters they play.

Also Read | 'Holiday Spin' Cast: Read To Know Who Starred In This 2012 Dance Film And Their Characters

Also Read | Mane Number 13: Cast & Plot Details Of The Nail-biting Horror Story On Amazon Prime

Christmas Made To Order cast

Jonathan Bennett

Jonathan Bennet plays the main role of Steven, who is an architect in the film. He is inviting over his family for Christmas and hires a holiday decorator for the same. Bennet is an actor model and most famously known for his portrayal of Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls. His famous films include Veronica Mars, Romantically Speaking, Submerged and Bride To Be. He is the host of the Food Network series Halloween Wars, and he previously hosted Cake Wars.

Alexa PenaVega

Alexa also plays the lead role in the film and portrays the character of Gretchen, a holiday decorator. The actor-singer is known for her role as Carmen Cortez in the Spy Kids film series and Julie Corky in Sleepover. Her famous films include Mighty Oak, Sleep Away, Roommate Wanted and The Murder Pact.

Also Read | 'Hillbilly Elegy' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Portray On Screen

Also Read | 'Burlesque' Cast: Read To Know Who Starred In This 2010 Musical And Their Characters

Jacob Young

The cast of Christmas Made To Order includes Jacob Young who portrays the role of Jeff. He is best known for his role as JR Chandler on the daytime soap opera All My Children and Rick Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. He also portrayed Lucky Spencer on General Hospital. He even won the Daytime Emmy award for his role in General Hospital in the category Outstanding younger actor in a drama series.

Also Read | Stranger Things Season 4 Cast Adds Robert Englund, Game Of Thrones Alum And 6 Others

Bailee Michelle Johnson

Christmas Made To Order characters include Paige, played by Bailee Michelle Johnson. The 20-year-old actor has featured in the television series Extinct and appeared in films like The Christmas Dragon, 127 Hours, The hanging tree, Christmas Oranges and 17 Miracles.

Scott Christopher

Scott plays the character of Davis in the holiday film. The actor is best known for his role in The best two years and Granite flats. His best work includes Miracles And Other Wonders, Same River Twice, The Penny Promise and Modern Family.

Image Credits: Jonathan Bennett Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.