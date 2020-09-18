'Dear Eleanor' Cast: Liana Liberato as Eleanor, Isabelle Fuhrman As Maxine & Others

Dear Eleanor is a 2016 release starring Isabelle Fuhrman and Liana Liberato in the leads with Josh Lucas and Jessica Alba in the prominent roles. The film is directed by Kevin Connolly and penned by Cecilia Contreras and Amy Garcia. Dear Eleanor follows the story of two girls who are best friends and travel around the country to meet Eleanor Roosevelt. The coming age film is bankrolled under Leonardo DiCaprio's banner, Appian Way Productions. Read ahead and check out more details about the cast of Dear Eleanor.

Liana Liberato as Eleanor "Ellie” Potter

Liana Liberato is an actor known for her child actor role in The Best of Me, released in 2014. She played the younger version of the female lead. She is also known for her portrayals in the 2010 films, Trust and The Last Sin Eater and in 2012, The Expatriate. She also appears as McKenna Brady in the Hulu thriller series Light as a Feather.

Also Read | Daniel Craig' 'No Time To Die' to 'Evil Eye', list of fresh trailers to watch this weekend

Isabelle Fuhrman as Maxine ”Max the Wax” Wax

Some of Isabelle Fuhrman's best portrayals include Esther in the 2009 horror film Orphan and Clove in the 2012 dystopian adventure film The Hunger Games. The young actor has also worked in television shows like Justice, Ghost Whisperer, Adventure Time, Masters of Sex and others. She won Best Lead Actress at Madrid International Film Festival for her film Don't Let Me Go.

Also Read | Web shows quiz: Identify popular shows with this quiz if you are true web-series buff

Jessica Alba as Aunt Daisy

Jessica Alba is not only a popular actor but also an entrepreneur. Some of her box office hits include Fantastic Four (2005), Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), Good Luck Chuck (2007), The Eye (2008), Valentine's Day (2010), Little Fockers (2010), and Mechanic: Resurrection (2016). Alba is also a co-founder of The Honest Company.

Also Read | 'Van der Valk' cast: Marc Warren, Maimie McCoy, Luke Allen-Gale and other actors of series

Josh Lucas as Frank Morris

Josh Lucas is best known for his films like American Psycho (2000), You Can Count On Me (2000), The Deep End (2001), A Beautiful Mind (2001), Sweet Home Alabama (2002), Hulk (2003), An Unfinished Life (2005), Glory Road (2006), Poseidon (2006), Life as We Know It (2010), The Lincoln Lawyer (2011), Red Dog (2011), J. Edgar (2011), Breakthrough (2019), and Ford v Ferrari (2019). Apart from the big-screens, the actor has also tried his foot in television series such as The Firm (2012), The Mysteries of Laura (2014–2016), and Yellowstone (2018–2019). He has also done theatre for The Parisian Woman, starring as Tom.

Also Read | 'RHONY' cast: Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer & other members of the show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.