Daniel Craig' 'No Time To Die' To 'Evil Eye', List Of Fresh Trailers To Watch This Weekend

As most of the celebs have started shooting for their unfinished and new films, several makers have also started releasing the trailers for upcoming films. From Daniel Craig's No Time To Die to Priyanka Chopra's Evil Eye, several films' trailers have been out. Here's a list of fresh trailers to add your weekend watchlist.

No Time To Die

The James Bond film's trailer was recently released by the makers on all social media platforms. The trailer shows around 4 different Aston Martins. The makers have also added a number of stunning cars that surely completes the entire James Bond experience. No Time To Die's trailer features all James Bond movie elements like swanky cars, dapper suits, sleek action, a love story and a nasty villain. Antagonist Rami Malek seems to be the most rigid villain that Craig’s Bond has ever faced.

Evil Eye

Evil Eye is a horror thriller by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. This is her first web film in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video. The film's trailer was dropped on September 16 and stars Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani and Omar Maskati in the lead roles. The trailer shows the life story of Pallavi, who falls in love with a mystery guy Sandeep.

The Lie

Amazon recently released a trailer of The Lie. The film features Joey King in the lead role. The plot revolves around a teenager who impulsively kills her best friend. The film has a dark theme. The Lie has been written and directed by Veena Sud.

Black Box

Black Box is based on social media dependence. The film's trailer turns a father-daughter story into a horror drama. The film is written and helmed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour. The movie is produced by Jason Blum, Jay Ellis, Aaron Bergman, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Mynette Louie and William Marks.

The Christmas Chronicles 2

The Christmas Chronicles 2 is a film starring Kurt Russell as Santa Clause and Russell’s real wife Goldie Hawn as Mrs Claus. The film will release on Netflix. The film is directed by Chris Columbus. Check out the trailer below.

