Death On The Nile Trailer Called "tantalizing" By Fans As Hercule Poirot Returns

Death on the Nile trailer has arrived marking the return of Kenneth Branagh as detective Hercule Poirot. It is a follow-up to the 2017’s mystery thriller, Murder on the Orient Express, which was a success at the box office. The much-anticipated film has an ensemble cast of Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. The first Death on the Nile trailer had made many fans excited.

Death on the Nile Trailer reactions

I am detective Hercule Poirot..

N I will deliver your killer..

Trailer seems interesting.. #DeathOnTheNile https://t.co/FyAS7AhLMy — Ḳucḧ 🙊 Bhï (@KuchAduriBaat) August 20, 2020

That Trailer of Death of Nile Looks Amazing

Gal Gadot Looks Amazing 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥 #DeathOnTheNile #GalGadot pic.twitter.com/CmTfSDdwyI — Anthony Zane Strader(Black Lives Matters (@StraderZane) August 20, 2020

Can't wait to see #DeathOnTheNile

Awesome Trailer Hope Movie Lives Upto Expectation As #murderontheorientexpress pic.twitter.com/9r0KwyUzJS — Lelouch Lamperouge (@LelouchL11) August 19, 2020

Looks great.. the tone seems quite different than Murder on the Orient Express. — Brewvies with Matt (@BrewviesWthMatt) August 19, 2020

Death on the Nile Trailer

Death on the Nile official synopsis

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement. All aboard! Check out the new poster for #DeathOnTheNile, in theaters this October 23rd. pic.twitter.com/jPo0OKduEj

— Death on the Nile (@DOTNMovie) August 19, 2020

About Death on the Nile

The movie is based on a novel of the same name by Agatha Christie, which was published in 1937. It marks the third screen adaptation of the book. Death on the Nile plot shows Hercule Poirot back in his detective job to solve a murder that alters his soul. The killing takes place in a luxurious cruise with everyone under the detective’s radar. It is said to be a crime of passion, obsession, jealousy and love. The trailer also suggests that murder was just the beginning, hinting at more suspense than just the killing.

In October 2020, Kenneth Branagh returns with a whole new cast of suspects for Death on the Nile. pic.twitter.com/0WhqFXM4JD — Death on the Nile (@DOTNMovie) October 1, 2019

Death on the Nile is a mystery thriller film directed by Kenneth Branagh. The screenwriter of Murder on the Orient Express, Michael Green, returns to pen down Death on the Nile. It is bankrolled by Scott Free Productions, TSG Entertainment, Kinberg Genre and The Mark Gordon Company. 20th Century Studios, owned by Disney, will distribute the movie worldwide. Death on the Nile is scheduled to release on October 23, 2020, globally.

