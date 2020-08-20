Death On The Nile Trailer Out! Hercule Poirot Returns To Solve A 'soul Altering' Murder

Death on the Nile is an upcoming mystery thriller film directed by Kenneth Branagh. It has an ensemble cast of Branagh, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. The first official trailer of the movie and release date are out now.

Death on the Nile official trailer

Death on the Nile trailer starts on a romantic note with suspenseful music in the background. The voice of detective Hercule Poirot can be heard throughout the trailer and he is the only one delivering a dialogue. It shows jealousy between people as it appears that they like the same person. Poirot says, “Have you ever loved so much, been so possessed by jealousy, that you might kill?” A group of people are seen on a boat, where a murder takes places. We can hear the detective saying, “The crime is murder. The murderer is one of you.” Tension builds as the characters are seen distress with each passing scene. Hercule Poirot appears saying, “I have investigated many crimes. But this has altered the shape of my soul.” He assured that he will deliver the killer. The trailer ends as Poirot says, “How many great stories are tragedies?” and is holding a gun. It also depicts that “murder was just the beginning” on the boat. Death on the Nile is eyeing to release on October 23, 2020, globally.

Death on the Nile is a follow-up to the 2017’s mystery thriller movie, Murder on the Orient Express, which was a success at the box office. Kenneth Branagh returns as detective Hercule Poirot. The film is based on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name, published in 1937. It marks the third screen adaptation of the book. The story shows a group on a luxurious river cruise enjoying their time until a murderer happens, with one of the passengers being the killer.

The screenwriter of Murder on the Orient Express, Michael Green, returns to pen down Death on the Nile. It is bankrolled by Scott Free Productions, TSG Entertainment, Kinberg Genre and The Mark Gordon Company. 20th Century Studios, owned by Disney, will distribute the movie worldwide. It is a much-anticipated film and is expected to be the first major movie which will be out worldwide after the reopening of cinemas.

