'Utopia' Trailer And Release Date On Amazon Prime Video Announced

Utopia is an upcoming thriller drama web series on Amazon Prime Video. The series is said to have eight episodes. The official trailer of Utopia was recently released by the makers along with its streaming date on the OTT platform.

'Utopia' official trailer and release date out

Amazon Prime Video has dropped the official trailer and release date of Utopia. It features Sasha Lane, The Office fame Rainn Wilson, Dan Byrd, Javon Walton, Cory Michael Smith, Ashleigh LaThrop, Desmin Borges, Farrah Mackenzie, Christopher Denham, John Cusack, and Jeannie Serralles, with Jessica Rothe, Felisha Terrel, Dustin Ingram and others. Utopia will premiere on Amazon Prime Video from September 25, 2020.

The trailer shows that the world becomes a deadly place when events in a book called Utopia turn out to be true. The book is about a genius scientist who made horrible viruses. It shows that viruses like MERS, Zika are predicted in Utopia, years before the first case took place in the real world. A group of people get to know that everything in the book, viruses, biowarfare, man-made diseases is happening in the real world. A Flu named 'Stern' is declared as a national pandemic, having similar concerns to the current and actually COVID-19 pandemic. Eventually, a bunch of people figure out that they could fight the beast as mentioned in the book and undo the bad. Check out the trailer below.

Utopia not only predicts the end of the world but is also filled with hidden meanings, radical evolutions and shocking twists. The conspiracy thriller is created by best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter, Gillian Flynn, who has worked on Gone Girl and Sharp Objects. It was originally set up at HBO with David Fincher as the director but was dropped due to financial dispute and the rights were later bought by Amazon Studios.

About Utopia

Utopia is said to be an eight-part conspiracy thriller where a group of people try to save the world and find their place in it. The show centres around a bunch of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fiction comic titled, Utopia. They discover the hidden meanings wrapped within the pages of the book, predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in the real world. The group embarks on a high-stakes adventure, bringing them face-to-face with the comic’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde, who joins them on their mission to save the world while hiding secrets of her own.

Utopia is penned down by Gillian Flynn, who also serves as the showrunner and executive producer. The executive producers include Jessica Rhoades, Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly. The series is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios. It is an adaptation of a British series of the same name. Utopia will reportedly be available in more than 200 countries and territories, exclusively on Prime Video.

