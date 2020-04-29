Deepika Padukone Vs Alia Bhatt: Who Looked More Graceful & Charming In The Organza Saree?

Ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is one of the finest designers. Be it lehenga, sarees or a suit, his detailed designs and flawless craftsmanship have made him one of the go to designers of Bollywood. Sabyasachi's organza sarees have always been the talk of the town.

Speaking of which, Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, who have always surprised fashion police with their fabulous fashion statements, were previously seen wearing Sabyasachi’s organza saree. Let us curate their looks here:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone opted for a white Sabyasachi organza saree to attend Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday bash. The organza saree features intricate floral embroidery work in white thread. Deepika Padukone draped the saree over a noodle-strap sequin blouse. She accessorised her look with statement dangler earrings and bangles. She opted for neutral shades with smoky eye makeup and brown lips. Deepika Padukone’s signature sleek bun completed her look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore a similar organza saree in red for one of her photoshoots. Alia’s organza saree features exclusive embroidery work in red all over the material. Alia Bhatt draped her saree over a simple red blouse. She accessorised her look with golden statement earrings which are also known as chaandbalis. Hair tied in a sleek bun and minimalistic makeup completed this elegant look of Alia Bhatt.

