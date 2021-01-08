Deezer D, Known For His Role In 'ER', Passes Away At The Age Of 55

ER star Dearon Thompson, aka Deezer D, passed away at the age of 55. The actor was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Thursday and his family suggests that he succumbed to a heart attack, however, there no confirmation to this from the authorities. Read on to know more details about the story:

Also Read: 'WandaVision' Role Of Monica Rambeau Wasn't Originally Planned Out, Says Mary Livanos

Deezer D passes away at the age of 55

Deezer D, who shot to fame with his role of Nurse Malik McGrath in the medical drama ER, passed away yesterday at the age of 55. As per his brother Marshawn’s statement to the TMZ, the family is of the opinion that the actor died of a heart attack. The actor was found unconscious at his Los Angeles home on Thursday, January 7, 2021, and the authorities have not released an official statement with the cause of death as of now.

Also Read: Joker' Becomes The 'most Watched' Movie On UK Entertainment List 2020

The actor was married to Samantha Enson in 2004 as per his IMDB profile, but the two later got divorced and have a young son together. Thompson was a part of the show ER from 1994 to 2009 and featured in over 190 episodes of the series, a lot of which were opposite George Clooney. Later on, he went on to become a motivational speaker and then made a career in hip hop, which also included Christian tracks that he performed at religious events.

Deezer’s debut role was in the 1991 movie Cool As Ice, although he got a Razzie award for the same. He shot to fame after his role in the mockumentary Fear Of A Black Hat and then in the Chris Rock comedy CB4, both in the year 1993. Alongside his entry in ER, he was a part of the movies Romy And Michele's High School Reunion and The Big White Hype. His last film credit was the movie Crowning Jules, in which he played a pawnbroker and his last album was Delayed But Not Denied in 2008.

Also Read: 'Panic Room' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Also Read: Shia LaBeouf And Margaret Qualley Split After Few Months Of Dating: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.