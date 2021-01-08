'WandaVision' Role Of Monica Rambeau Wasn't Originally Planned Out, Says Mary Livanos

WandaVision will arrive soon on Disney+ as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series. It features Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the lead roles as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlett Witch and the Vision. Along with them, Teyonah Parris will be making her debut in the MCU as Monica Rambeau. Now it is disclosed that the character was not planned out in the show.

WandaVision producer says Monica Rambeau’s role wasn’t planned out at first

In a recent interview with SFX Magazine, via The Direct, WandaVision co-executive producer, Mary Livanos, talked about the research she did for the series along with the inclusion of Monic Rambeau. She said that she tried to read all the comics, noting every appearance of each character that she deals with. It is said to be the cause behind the expansion of WandaVision cast and having more characters such as a grown-up Rambeau, who was last seen as a child in Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson.

Mary Livanos stated that Monic Rambeau’s inclusion in the series was a discovery for them. She mentioned that her arc was “not quite mapped out,” when it began. However, Mary Livanos asserted that it has really “enriched” the show, as they move forward with it.

Monic Rambeau was first played by Azari and Akira Akbar as a five-year-old and an eleven-year-old, respectively. She was the daughter of Maria Rambeau, portrayed by Lashana Lynch, who was one of the oldest friends and a fellow Air Force pilot of Carol Danvers. Monic was the one who assisted Danvers in getting the Captain Marvel suit colour to the red and golden one.

In Marvel Comics, Monic Rambeau was introduced as the second Captain Marvel. Her superpowers came in the same way as Carol Danvers got hers’, after being bombarded by extradimensional energy generated by an energy disruptor weapon. She joined and eventually became the leaders of the Avengers for a time. Now her role and powers in WandaVision are yet to be disclosed.

WandaVision cast includes Kat Dennings making a comeback as Darcy Lewis, with Randall Park reprising Agent Jimmy Woo. Kathryn Hahn will make her MCU debut as the lead characters’ plucky neighbour, Agnes. Directed by Matt Shakman, the show will consist of nine-episodes. The plot is described as a blend of classic television and the MCU. It shows Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives – who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The series will premiere on Disney+ on January 15, 2021.

