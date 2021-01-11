Deezer D's Films For Fans To Watch As They Mourn The Loss Of The Talented Actor

Deezer D, a popular American actor also known as Dearon Thompson, passed away on January 7, 2020. The late actor had received widespread popularity for his role in the famous television series ER, as Nurse Malik McGrath, that aired on NBC from September 19, 1994, to April 2, 2009. Having starred in several projects over the course of his career, Deezer gave some of the best performances of all time and his fans and followers stand as its proof. As his loss is being mourned across the world, here is a brief look at some of Deezer D's movies.

1. Cool As Ice (1991)

Deezer D was first seen in the film Cool As Ice in the year 1991, wherein he played the role of Jazz. He debuted in the industry with the film and even got a Razzie award for it.

2. CB4 (1993)

Fans saw Deezer in a very popular American comedy film, CB4, which was directed by Tamra Davis and starred Chris Rock in its lead role as a rapper. Deezer D starred as Otis/Stab Master Arson, a DJ and a friend of the lead character of the film in CB4. The film was theatrically released in 1993 and turned into a huge hit as it ranked on top at the box office the first week of its release.

3. Fear of a Black Hat (1993)

That same year, Deezer was also seen in a comedic mockumentary film named Fear of a Black Hat. The film focused on the evolution and state of American hip hop music at the time and was another huge project that got Deezer D a lot of attention from fans and media. He shot to fame with the film, which initially screened and released at the Sun Dance Festival in 1993 and theatrically released the following year.

4. Romy And Michele's High School Reunion (1997)

A 1997 American comedy film, Romy And Michele's High School Reunion was another film fans saw the actor be a part of. He performed in the film while making his entry in projects such as ER and The Big White Hype.

5. Crowning Jules (2017)

Crowning Jules released in theatres in 2017 and starred actors such as Jacqueline Labadie, Elizabeth Labadie, Kevin P. Farley, Kenton Duty, Kristy Swanson and more, besides Deezer D. It was the last film the actor was seen in wherein he played the role of a pawnbroker.

How did Deezer D die?

The ER actor reportedly passed away after suffering a heart attack at the age of 55. The information of Deezer D's death was confirmed by his brother, Marshawn, to TMZ. Ever since the news of his death was announced, several loved ones and well-wishers have shared their sorrow about it.

