Kelly Rowland's Pregnancy Comes As A 'surprise', Delta Goodrem Celebrates The Good News

Delta Goodrem seemed quite excited to celebrate the news of her friend Kelly Rowlands pregnancy. The Voice judge took to social media to make the announcement public. Delta shared the image uploaded by Kelly on her stories and expressed how happy she was for her friend.

Delta Goodrem celebrates the news of Kelly Rowland's pregnancy

Taking to Instagram, Delta Goodrem shared the image of Kelly Rowland and wrote that nothing could be more beautiful than the news of her friend’s pregnancy. She further sent her love and added a few emoji. Fans too were thrilled by the news shared by Kelly Rowland about her pregnancy and they congratulated her in the comments section where she originally uploaded the post.

Sharing the post to social media, Kelly Rowland “Surprised” fans with her poster on the cover on Women’s Health magazine. Fans were delighted to see her on the cover page and praised her for it. The singer could be seen flaunting her baby bump on the cover image and thus fans were delighted to receive the good news about her.

The bronze pleated dress the singer wore looked elegant on the singer and thus fans complimented her for it. Kelly Rowland also posted a bunch of other pictures from the shoot flaunting her baby bump. The singer shared four pictures in which she can be seen posing gracefully with her pregnancy look. Fans loved the photoshoot Kelly had done for Women Health magazine and praised her in the comments.

It was this post that Delta Goodrem shared on her stories and wrote some kind words for her fellow judge. Kelly Rowland is a mother to a five-year-old. Both Delta Goodrem and Kelly Rowland share an amazing bond as friends on the Australian version of The Voice. The two are caches on the show and thus fans have enjoyed watching them on the show for a long time.

Thus Delta Goodrem was quite delighted to know her friend is expecting another child. Several prominent celebrities commented on the picture and congratulated Kelly on the pregnancy. Fans too were extremely delighted to find out about it.

