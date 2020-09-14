Cyberpunk 2077 Takes To Twitter To Reveal Grimes As The Voice Of Lizzy Wizzy

Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most anticipated games amongst gaming enthusiasts. It will release in November 2020 and the players have been wanting to know more about this game. The makers recently released some details about their game’s character, Lizzy Wizzy. Read more to know ho is playing the role of Lizzy Wizzy.

Cyberpunk 2077 makers reveal Grimes as Lizzy Wizzy

Lizzy Wizzy voiced by Grimes is @cybrmagazine’s new issue cover appearing in AR. The issue features exclusive Lizzy Wizzy artwork, @Grimezsz interview as well as a chat with Cyberpunk inventor Mike Pondsmith & even in-game adverts IRL.



Cyberpunk 2077 makers recently took to heir Twitter to share that Grimes has been brought in to voice their popular character Lizzy Wizzy. They released a first look of the character and wrote, “Lizzy Wizzy voiced by Grimes is @cybrmagazine’s new issue cover appearing in AR. The issue features exclusive Lizzy Wizzy artwork, @Grimezsz interview as well as a chat with Cyberpunk inventor Mike Pondsmith & even in-game adverts”.

A number of fans have been happy to know any information about the game. It’s pre-order has already started which gives the players early access to the game along wit home extra benefits. They have also been talking about the game and answering fan questions. They wrote, “Nothing changed. Cyberpunk 2077 is a single-player game with zero microtransactions. One single purchase. No tricks. Don't believe the clickbait” and answered a fan on Twitter.

More about Cyberpunk 2007

Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming role-playing video game that has created much excitement amongst the gaming community. The game is slated to be released on November 19, 2020. The game has been created by and published by CD Projekt. The game is going to be released for PS, PC and Xbox. It will also have a new version of the game when the new generation gaming consoles hit the market during the second half of 2020. Apart from Cyperpunk 2077, CD Projekt has also been involved in some other popular games like The Witcher game franchise.

After their, The Witcher 3 CD Projekt Red was successful enough to generate the funding and support for the massively ambitious project, Cyberpunk 2077. There have been some rumours of a follow-up game in the franchise, a The Witcher 4, which have started circulating. The game's popularity totally depends on the decades of well-developed storylines and spectacular swordplay which was laid out by the makers of the games.

