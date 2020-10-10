Demi Lovato Reveals The Exact Moment When She Realized She Was Queer

Demi Lovato, the American music sensation, has often been in the news regarding rumours about her sexuality. Recently, the singer-songwriter revealed about the exact moment she realised she was queer. Read further ahead to know more about Demi Lovato's revelation.

Also Read | Demi Lovato And Max Ehrich Part Ways 2 Months After Their Engagement

Demi Lovato’s realisation moment of being queer

According to reports from E!News, 28-year-old Demi Lovato has revealed during the Facebook's Coming Out 2020 event on Friday, October 9, 2020, that she discovered more about her sexuality while watching the 1999 movie Cruel Intentions. Talking about the exact moment Lovato knew that she was a queer, she said that it was the scene in Cruel Intentions where they made out on the park lawn. The pop star was just like, “Oh wait a minute, I really like that, I want to try it”, and then when she was 17 years old, she did get down with that.

Also Read | Max Ehrich Urges Fans To 'stop Harassing Him' & His Mother After Split With Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato revealed that there were many times when she wrote songs about girls that her fans thought she wrote about guys. She’s surprised that some of her fans didn't figure out that some of the songs were in fact for certain people. Demi revealed that music is her safe place as she was sharing a lot of things with the world, yet she wasn't being completely obvious with what she was talking about.

Also Read | Is Demi Lovato's Latest Song 'Still Have Me' All About Her Breakup With Max Ehrich?

As for Demi Lovato's coming out story, the singer said that she had pretty much told all of her friends and her older sister when she was 17 years old. They all knew before she brought it to her parents and then to the public. So there were three phases-friends, parents, and the public. The LGBTQ community specially came on the heels of Demi Lovato's messy breakup with her fiancé and a popular American actor Max Ehrich, and it seems like Demi Lovato is truly moving on, gracefully. Demi Lovato was "completely embarrassed" by the actor’s behaviour after the split in September. According to reports from E!News, Demi Lovato wants no contact with Max Ehrich at this point and wants nothing to do with him.

Also Read | Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Reveals He Found Out About Their Break-up Via A Tabloid

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.