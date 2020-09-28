Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Reveals He Found Out About Their Break-up Via A Tabloid

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have reportedly ended their relationship. The couple was engaged for around three months. Now, Ehrich has opened about their breakup revealing that he got to know about it through a tabloid, hinting that Lovato and he have not discussed the matter.

Also Read | Demi Lovato And Max Ehrich Part Ways 2 Months After Their Engagement

Max Ehrich learned about his breakup with Demi Lovato through a news portal

Max Ehrich has more than one million followers on Instagram. He took to his social media handle expressing his thoughts on his split from Demi Lovato. The artist wrote on his Instagram story, “Imagine finding out to the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” (sic). He uploaded another story which said, “…While your in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people” (sic). He concluded the message with writing, “God Bless.”

Also Read | Demi Lovato Reacts To Max Ehrich's 'fake' Tweets, Says It Puts 'Women Against Each Other'

Max Ehrich’s expressed his love for Demi Lovato in his recent Instagram story. A few hours before that, he shared multiple stories on his social media handle. The Young and the Restless star opened about the news about his split with Lovato.

Max Ehrich revealed that he and Demi Lovato have not spoken about their current relationship status. He mentioned that they have not even “officially ended” things. Passing his love message to the Unbroken singer, Ehrich wrote, “If you’re reading this… I love you always… unconditionally… no matter what.” Along with a red heart and joined hands emoticons.

Ahead in his stories, Max Ehrich shared multiple songs of Demi Lovato. It includes Don’t Forget, Get Back, OK Not To Be Okay, and more. He even mentioned that the singer should get a Grammy Award for her work. Check out his recent Instagram stories below.

Also Read | Demi Lovato Buys A New Mansion Worth $7 Million Months After Getting Engaged To Max Ehrich

Also Read | Demi Lovato's Beau Max Ehrich Receives Fan Mails After The Singer Leaks His Email Address

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich started dating in March. The couple got engaged in July 2020. They were reportedly spending their quarantine together, which was going well. Now news about their split is trending on social media. No official reason has been revealed by any of them. The 28-year-old singer is yet to comment on the matter.

Promo Image Source: maxehrich and ddlovato Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.