Demi Lovato Buys A New Mansion Worth $7 Million Months After Getting Engaged To Max Ehrich

Singer Demi Lovato recently purchased a new mansion worth $7 million in Los Angeles. The news comes months after the singer got engaged to Max Ehrich. Variety also reported that the singer recently sold her old Hollywood Hills mansion as well. Read ahead to know about Demi's $7 million pad.

Also Read | Demi Lovato flaunting her new ‘butterfly’ tattoo will take away all mid-week blues

Singer Demi Lovato recently brought a 'farm-house' inspired mansion in LA, as reported by Variety. The mansion holds six-bedrooms and nine-bathrooms in the Studio City area of LA. The report also indicated that Demi sold her old house as she suffered an overdose in the Hollywoods Hills mansion two years prior to this.

Also Read | Demi Lovato pens a powerful essay on mental health and BLM protests

Demi's new house also has state-of-the-art home appliances, an elevator, a bar and a sound-proof home theatre. The house also has two garages and two gates. Other reports have also indicated that the house can home almost 4 luxury cars.

Also Read | Demi Lovato quiz: How well do you know the ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ star? Find out

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich

Singer Demi Lovato and Marx Ehrin started dating at the start of this year. The singer had mentioned on the Ellen Show in January that she was single and had been on many dating apps. Though it remains unclear where the two met, in March, fans of the singer started noticing that the Grammy-winning singer had started liking and commenting on Max Ehrich's Instagram posts. This is when fans of Demi thought the two could be dating.

Also Read | Demi Lovato's beau Max Ehrich receives fan mails after the singer leaks his email address

A few days after that, many websites started reporting that Demi and Max were in a relationship and were also living together. The news got confirmed a little later when Demi dropped in on Max's Instagram and kissed him. After this, the couple quarantined together.

A little after that, the couple publicly admitted to dating, a source told E news that Max was in love with Demi and so was Demi. The source also mentioned that Demi Lovato was obsessed with Max. The couple also showed up in the Ariana Grande music video for Stuck With You.

Max finally proposed to the singer in July 2020. Both the artists broke the news online on their Instagram handles. Fans are now waiting for the couple to get married.

Demi Lovato Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer is worth $40 million. She also has a new song coming out with Marshmallow. Take a look at her post:

Pic Credit: Demi Lovato's Instagram

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.