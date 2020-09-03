Demi Lovato Pens A Powerful Essay On Mental Health And BLM Protests

Demi Lovato has come in support for the Black Lives Matter moment. The Stone Cold singer, in an essay written for a fashion magazine, also addressed the stigma around mental health. Through this essay, Lovato also discussed how is coping up with her mental illness amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Demi Lovato talks about BLM and mental health in an essay

Demi Lovato has always been vocal about her mental health struggles. In the past, the Disney alum has also faced issues with drug addiction and has been to rehab several times. But now, after being sober for a year, Demi Lovato has opened up about her mental health struggles and the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

Also read | Demi Lovato Quiz: How Well Do You Know The ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ Star? Find Out

In her essay for American Vogue, Demi Lovato admitted that depression and mental illness have been a part of her life for a long time and due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic her anxiety has skyrocketed. In this pandemic, the singer revealed that she has been asking many questions to herself like, “When are we going go back to work?, Are more people going to have to die? How bad is this going to get?”

While asking herself these questions, Demi also revealed that she felt things were slipping out of her hands as an individual and for the global community as well. In this essay, Lovato revealed that her anxiety led to sleep deprivation at night. But her fiancé Max Ehrich helped her to cultivate the habit to practice yoga and meditation, journaling, and painting. Demi Lovato added that she has added lighting candles and using essential oils to her night-time ritual.

Through the essay, Demi revealed that she could not attend the BLM protests due to her asthma and the increasing risks due to COVID-19. But even though she was absent from these protests, Demi Lovato chose to advocate in an active change in the system through her social media handles. The Let It Go singer revealed that she grew up listening to Arethra Franklin and Whitney Houston and said that the two singers shaped her into the artist that she is today.

Demi Lovato added that many Black women and people of colour have inspired her. These protests have been a “lightning bolt” for her to understand her privilege and notice how people of colour are fearing for their lives every day. Lovato now considers it her responsibility to spread awareness about the existing racism in the world and educate people about the same.

Also read | Demi Lovato's Beau Max Ehrich Receives Fan Mails After The Singer Leaks His Email Address

Also read | Demi Lovato's Stunning Engagement Ring Is Worth A Luxury Mansion In LA, Read Details

Also read | Demi Lovato Watches JLo's 'The Wedding Planner' After Getting Engaged To Max Ehrich

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.