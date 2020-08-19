Demi Lovato Quiz: How Well Do You Know The ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ Star? Find Out

Singer and actor Demi Lovato started her career as a child actor in 2002 with the soap opera Barney & Friends. She rose to prominence for her role as Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel musical television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010). Meanwhile, she launched a successful recording career with the release of her debut album, Don't Forget, in 2008. Lovato has followed with the albums Unbroken, Confident and Tell Me You Love Me, scoring hits with singles like Skyscraper and Sorry Not Sorry.

In 2017, Billboard reported that Lovato had sold over two million albums and 20 million singles in the United States. In 2020, she announced her engagement to Max Ehrich through an Instagram post. Demi Lovato is celebrating her birthday today, August 19. Here is a Demi Lovato quiz based on her career till now. Take a look.

Demi Lovato quiz

1. What is Demi Lovato’s full name?

Demetria Lovato

Demetria Christine Lovato

Demetria Avene Lovato

Demetria Devonne Lovato

2. Which among these is Demi Lovato’s debut studio album?

Be Like a Pop Star

Here We Go Again

Don’t Forget

Unbroken

3. Demi Lovato started her career as a child actor in which television series?

Sonny with a chance

Barney & Friends

Camp Rock

So Random!

4. Which song among these is the pop-rock single by Demi Lovato?

La La Land

Get Back

Until You’re Mine

Believe in Me

5. What was the first song of Demi Lovato in collaboration with Joe Jonas?

Give Your Heart a Break

Sober

This is Me

Sorry Not Sorry

6. Demi Lovato made a cameo appearance in which season of Grey’s Anatomy?

Season 2

Season 3

Season 5

Season 6

7. What was the name of Demi Lovato’s first international tour?

The Neon Lights Tour

A Special Night with Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato: Live in Concert

Demi World Tour

8. Skyscraper is the lead single from which album of Demi Lovato?

Don’t Forget

Unbroken

Here We Go Again

Confident

Also Read| Demi Lovato's beau Max Ehrich receives fan mails after the singer leaks his email address

9. Which Demi Lovato’s movie featured her alongside Selena Gomez?

Camp Rock

Princess Protection Program

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Charming

10. What was the name of the 2017 Youtube documentary about Demi Lovato’s life?

Simply Complicated

Simply simple

Simply Awful

Simply difficult

11. Which field is Demi Lovato’s fiancé Max Ehrich associated with?

Literature

Sports

Movies

Culinary

Also Read| Demi Lovato's stunning engagement ring is worth a luxury mansion in LA, read details

12. Demi Lovato dated which popular star for six years?

Joe Jonas

Wilmer Valderrama

Luke Rockhold

Lauren Abedini

Demi Lovato quiz - answers

Demetria Devonne Lovato

Don’t Forget

Barney & Friends

Get Back

This is Me

Season 6

Demi Lovato: Live in Concert

Unbroken

Also Read| Alia Bhatt has most endearing reaction as Demi Lovato announces her engagement

Princess Protection Program

Simply Complicated

Movies

Wilmer Valderrama

Also Read| Demi Lovato & fiance Max Ehrich are worth millions; here are details about their net worth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.