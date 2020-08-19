Demi Lovato Quiz: How Well Do You Know The ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ Star? Find Out

Singer and actor Demi Lovato started her career as a child actor in 2002 with the soap opera Barney & Friends. She rose to prominence for her role as Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel musical television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010). Meanwhile, she launched a successful recording career with the release of her debut album, Don't Forget, in 2008. Lovato has followed with the albums Unbroken, Confident and Tell Me You Love Me, scoring hits with singles like Skyscraper and Sorry Not Sorry.
In 2017, Billboard reported that Lovato had sold over two million albums and 20 million singles in the United States. In 2020, she announced her engagement to Max Ehrich through an Instagram post. Demi Lovato is celebrating her birthday today, August 19. Here is a Demi Lovato quiz based on her career till now. Take a look.
Demi Lovato quiz
1. What is Demi Lovato’s full name?
- Demetria Lovato
- Demetria Christine Lovato
- Demetria Avene Lovato
- Demetria Devonne Lovato
2. Which among these is Demi Lovato’s debut studio album?
- Be Like a Pop Star
- Here We Go Again
- Don’t Forget
- Unbroken
3. Demi Lovato started her career as a child actor in which television series?
- Sonny with a chance
- Barney & Friends
- Camp Rock
- So Random!
4. Which song among these is the pop-rock single by Demi Lovato?
- La La Land
- Get Back
- Until You’re Mine
- Believe in Me
5. What was the first song of Demi Lovato in collaboration with Joe Jonas?
- Give Your Heart a Break
- Sober
- This is Me
- Sorry Not Sorry
6. Demi Lovato made a cameo appearance in which season of Grey’s Anatomy?
- Season 2
- Season 3
- Season 5
- Season 6
7. What was the name of Demi Lovato’s first international tour?
- The Neon Lights Tour
- A Special Night with Demi Lovato
- Demi Lovato: Live in Concert
- Demi World Tour
8. Skyscraper is the lead single from which album of Demi Lovato?
- Don’t Forget
- Unbroken
- Here We Go Again
- Confident
9. Which Demi Lovato’s movie featured her alongside Selena Gomez?
- Camp Rock
- Princess Protection Program
- Smurfs: The Lost Village
- Charming
10. What was the name of the 2017 Youtube documentary about Demi Lovato’s life?
- Simply Complicated
- Simply simple
- Simply Awful
- Simply difficult
11. Which field is Demi Lovato’s fiancé Max Ehrich associated with?
- Literature
- Sports
- Movies
- Culinary
12. Demi Lovato dated which popular star for six years?
- Joe Jonas
- Wilmer Valderrama
- Luke Rockhold
- Lauren Abedini
Demi Lovato quiz - answers
- Demetria Devonne Lovato
- Don’t Forget
- Barney & Friends
- Get Back
- This is Me
- Season 6
- Demi Lovato: Live in Concert
- Unbroken
- Princess Protection Program
- Simply Complicated
- Movies
- Wilmer Valderrama
