Demi Lovato Flaunting Her New ‘butterfly’ Tattoo Will Take Away All Mid-week Blues

Singer Demi Lovato recently took to her social media to showcase a glimpse of her new tattoo, much to the happiness of her fans. The singer shared a selfie wherein the tattoo can be seen on the right side of her neck. Not only that but Demi also made heads turn with her sartorial choice in the picture.

Demi Lovato flaunts her new tattoo

Talking about the Sober singer's new tattoo, the design is that of a butterfly and fans may want to know more about the significance of it. Demi captioned the picture stating, 'Dear little me, I’m sorry that it took so long but baby your free' along with a blushing, red heart and a smiley emoticon. While some fans are wondering if the caption may be the lyrics of her new track, others are really mesmerised with the tattoo. Some of the fans expressed their love for the singer in the comments section of the post.

Demi Lovato stuns in Alexandre Vauthier outfit

The second picture had the singer give everyone a closer look at her outfit. The Heart Attack singer can be seen sporting a floral printed body-hugging full-sleeved attire designed by Alexandre Vauthier. She opted for light pink colored heels by Casadei. The singer also complemented the look with an elegant neckpiece from Elise Paige Jewels along with some statement rings and earrings. Furthermore, her sleek hairdo and bold makeup is raising up the glam quotient in the entire look. Take a look at the pictures shared by Demi along with the reaction of some fans.

For the unversed, Demi already has got herself inked before with 25 varied designs. The singer has a 'Survivor' and a 'Divine Feminine' tattoo inked on her neck which she had showcased in December last year. The designs were of great significance to the Tell Me You Love Me singer as it represented her path to recovery and re-invention. Her 'Survivor' tattoo was inked by tattoo artist Dr. Voo and it showed her triumphant journey in the path of sobriety after her unfortunate overdose incident in the year 2018.

