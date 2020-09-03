Adidas Superstar Shoes Get A Premium Makeover After The Collaboration With Prada

Adidas is no stranger to collaborating with Prada. The two giant brands had collaborated back in December 2019 and released limited editions of 700 pieces of footwear and accessories. This time around, Prada and Adidas are teaming up yet again and to unveil the second wave of their Superstar sneakers which will be going on sale on September 8, 2020. Adidas released an official press release on their website which revealed that the collaboration will unveil a trio of Superstar sneakers in new colours namely - Monochrome Black, White with Black and Chrome Silver with White. Check out an excerpt from their press release below -

Also read: Demi Lovato Pens A Powerful Essay On Mental Health And BLM Protests

Adidas x Prada Superstar collaboration

This step of the ongoing collaboration between Prada and adidas emphasizes qualities shared by and synonymous with each: collaboration, innate respect for heritage, a passion for sport. This fusion of two distinct, world-renowned brands is strengthened by conviction and commitment to absolute excellence. Craftsmanship is at the heart of the Prada Superstar sneaker - executed by Prada’s footwear specialists, fusing the lexicon of luxury with the language of high-performance sportswear in a style of shoe that has always been, in and of itself, unique and groundbreaking.

Also read: Robin Thicke And Fiancée April Love Geary All Set To Welcome Their Third Baby Together?

Image courtesy - Adidas official website

With the latest iteration of the Superstar sneakers, Adidas and Prada do not aim to reinvent the unisex show which was introduced back in 1969, but instead, showcase a premium variant of the same design upgraded with flagship materials. The range of shoes has been assembled in Prada's workshop under the guidance of its footwear specialists. It has been designed completely using the full-grain leather but retains its minimal silhouette, the staple logo and the rubber shell toe to give it the classic Superstar look and feel.

Also read: Miley Cyrus Wants To Teach Kids About Substance Abuse Through ‘children’s Book'

The Prada for Adidas collaboration is all set to release on September 8, 2020, and will be available at the Prada boutiques and Adidas flagship shops around the globe. Select wholesalers will also be getting hands-on the products which hints that the collaboration this time around is not for a limited edition series. Whereas, a third partnership revolving around the America's Cup has also been announced by Adidas for next year release.

Also read: Carole Baskin From 'Tiger King' To Soon Take Part In 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 29