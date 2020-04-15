Demi Lovato Spills The Beans About Being No Longer In Touch With Former Pal Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez have been into the news when Selena posted a heartfelt message for her childhood pal Demi Lovato after she made a comeback in Grammy Awards 2020. The duo had been inseparable during their initial career when they joined Disney. In an interview with a leading fashion magazine, the actor revealed about the remaining friendships, she has with her formers Disney co-stars.

In conversation with a leading fashion magazine, Demi Lovato was asked about who she is still close to after all these years. The singer shared that she is still close to Miley Cyrus. Talking about her she said, Miley Cyrus is awesome and she loves her to death and always will. Demi Lovato added that she is the only one from her Disney fellow mates that she is friends with and is still in touch with.

Also Read| Selena Gomez gets candid about her personal life in an interview; Read details here

Demi Lovato starred in Camp Rock with Jonas brothers. Talking about her bond with her Camp Rock co-stars, she revealed that she is no longer in touch with them. When asked about Selena Gomez who has been with her since 2002 when they were auditioning for Barney & Friends, Demi Lovato said that when a person grew up with somebody, they will always love them no matter what. The singer expressed that however she is no longer friends with her, she added that she will always shower love on her and she wishes everybody nothing but the best. Demi Lovato was admitted to the hospital and treated for a drug overdose in 2018. She made a comeback when she debuted her song Anyone in Grammy Awards 2020. The actor is currently working on her seventh studio album and wishes to get back to acting and tours.

Also Read| Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato's "quarantine puppy date" will have their fans swooning

Also Read| Demi Lovato, David Beckham, & others join the 'I Stay Home For' initiative by Kevin Bacon

Also Read| Is Demi Lovato dating 'The Young and Restless' fame Max Ehrich?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.