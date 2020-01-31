Demi Lovato Is 'overwhelmed' Over Parents' Support After Coming Out As Sexually Fluid

Demi Lovato revealed in a recent interview that she has struggled with coming out about her sexuality. The pop sensation shared her story in an interview with Andy Cohen in SiriusXM show on Radio Andy. Demi Lovato’s confessions come after it was reported that the 27-year-old wants to start a family of her own. She also said that she is sexually fluid.

More about Demi Lovato's interview

In the interview, Demi Lovato mentioned that she is on a path of self-discovery. The singer and actor revealed that she didn't have to sit down and have a conversation with her family but still her thoughts and emotions were conveyed to her parents. She further divulged that she never knew the possibility of ending up with women until 2017.

Demi Lovato further mentioned in the radio interview that in the few conversations that she has had with her parents, she was really overwhelmed with their response, which was very positive. She recalled that they have been supportive of her throughout her journey and emotional transition.

Demi Lovato also mentioned that her father was not surprised by her coming out. She remembers that when she wrote the lyrics of Cool for the Summer, some of the lyrics were risky but her parents were more supportive towards them. She mentioned that her parents just want her to be happy and she is grateful for them.

When asked about her statement of having a family, Demi Lovato expressed that she is still figuring it out. She is yet to decide about her future and she does not know what it will be like. She is also open to the fact that she will do it even if there is not a partner! According to Demi, women do not require help when it comes to raising a kid or motherhood.

