Demi Lovato Says She Is 'ready To Date' Five Months After Splitting Up With Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato has revealed that she is "ready to date", only five months after she called off her engagement with actor Max Ehrich. In a report by Hollywood Life, the former Disney Channel star is currently focusing on her priorities, now that she is single. Sources close to the singer have said that among her priorities, focusing on her "sobriety" is on top of her to-do list. Demi has earlier expressed that she struggled with drug abuse since her teens. She reportedly suffered a relapse after six years of sobriety which she conveyed in her emotional song Sober which was released in July 2018.

Read more| WandaVision: Marvel To Provide A Sneak Peek Into The Series With Marvel Studios’ Assembled

Demi Lovato on moving on from Max Ehrich

Max Ehrich takes to Instagram Live to address split with Demi Lovato:



“You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything.” pic.twitter.com/XvtzCtq2cT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 2, 2020

Demi Lovato started dating the Young and the Restless star Max Ehrich during the pandemic in March 2020. The actor had accidentally revealed their relationship status in an Instagram Live the same month. After a few months of a whirlwind romance, Max proposed to Demi in July 2020. On September 1, Demi had re-affirmed her love for the actor in an interview on The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM. But things took an ugly turn when news regarding Max surfaced in September, where fans of the actor pointed to his old tweets and accused him of raving over Lovato's Disney friends like Selena Gomez. While Demi called the tweets fake, Lovato and Ehrich eventually split up in late September, last year.

Read more| Demi Lovato's Ex-beau Max Ehrich Spotted Crying At Same Place Where He Proposed Her?

Since their breakup, the Heart Attack singer has been focusing on sobriety and self-care, where her sources revealed that she is currently on a healthy diet. She is also focusing on her new album, including her many other projects in the studio. In addition to her music and self-care, Demi has turned her focus towards television. It was announced that she will star in NBC's upcoming comedy series titled Hungry.

Read more| Martin Scorsese Says Cinema Is Being Devalued, Calls It Mass Visual Entertainment Business

More about Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato released the new single What Other People Say featuring Australian singer Sam Fischer on Tuesday, February 16. The song is about Demi and Sam taking a train ride to their past in the new music video. Apart from this, Demi Lovato's four-part documentary titled Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil will release on YouTube in March 2021. The documentary series directed by Michael D. Ratner will explore Demi's personal and musical journey over the last three years.

Read more| 'Bridgerton' Fame Rege-Jean Page Joins Ensemble Cast Of 'Dungeons & Dragons' Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.