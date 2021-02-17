WandaVision: Marvel To Provide A Sneak Peek Into The Series With Marvel Studios’ Assembled

One of the many things that Marvel Studios' WandaVision is being hailed for is its production design and individual performances. In order to give the fans, viewers, and content creation fanatics alike a sneak-peek into presumably what went into the creation of the WandaVision plot and what the WandaVision cast members had to invest into the show in order to bring it to life, Marvel Studios will be soon seen releasing a docuseries that will go by the name of "Marvel Studios’ Assembled" on Disney Plus. The docuseries in question will also feature an episode that will help the viewers see behind the curtains of the hit MCU series as its first episode. The announcement of the same was made by Marvel Studios themselves through the post that can be found below.

"Marvel Studios’ Assembled" Announcement post:

As far as the main series itself is concerned, six WandaVision episodes have already been made available for streaming by the eponymous production house on various streaming services. The episodes have, so far, answered and confirmed many fan theories in addition to entertaining and enthralling them. As of this writing, only three episodes are awaiting their release, which happens every Friday at 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time.

WandaVision cast:

The cast of WandaVision includes Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision. Supporting characters include Kathryn Hahn and 2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis from Thor: The Dark World. This is an attempt on the part of Marvel to give the characters that had a brief role in the previous Marvel Movies a proper character arc. Quite recently, Evan Peters was seen reprising his role of Quicksilver from the X-Men movie series. Since WandaVision will reportedly address the multiverse theory that has been talked about by the MCU in the past, one can speculate that they might even see Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Strange in a special appearance. Additional cast members include Teyonah Parris, Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe, Fresh Off The Boat) and Fred Melamed. All six episodes of WandaVision are available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar and/or Hulu, depending on one's geographic location.

