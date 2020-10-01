Is Demi Lovato's Latest Song 'Still Have Me' All About Her Breakup With Max Ehrich?

Demi Lovato recently released her break up ballad right after she broke up with Max Ehrich. Demi Lovato got engaged to Max Ehrich in July and broke up after four months of dating. She released this song and through the lyrics, she mentioned that she’s ‘a mess’. Take a look at her new song.

Demi Lovato shared her new break up ballad on Youtube and received immense love and appreciation from her fans. With her latest ballad, she made her fans emotional and many of them shared how much they loved the song. In the lyrics, she mentioned how she is a mess and still broken but finding her way back. She shared her feelings as to how it feels that someone has stolen the light she ever had. She added how everything around her got shattered and how all the highs have become lows. She also mentioned that this doesn't matter to her and she’d rather be alone. With all the relatable lyrics of the songs, the audience is speculating that the song effectively conveys her state of mind post her break up with Max Ehrich. According to the reports by various websites, the singer broke up with Max after she discovered that her ex-fiance was using her fame to make himself famous.

Post the release, many fans took to the comments section to share how they felt upon listening to the emotional ballad. Take a look at the comment section to see how her fans complimented her latest song.





The song was also shared on Demi Lovato’s Instagram and received all the love and appreciation. In one of her recent pictures, she shared a snip that said that music was always there for her...song in the am. As she dropped a hint through her post, her caption stated how excited she was before the release of her song.

Demi Lovato’s songs

Demi Lovato is a popular American singer, actor as well as a songwriter. Some of her famous songs include All Night Long, Back Around, Here We Go Again, Our Time Is Here, Something That We’re Not, Can’t Back Down, Afterglow, Behind Enemy Lines, Cool For The Summer and several others. She has won several awards for her exceptional performance. She has received MTV Video Music Award, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a few others.

