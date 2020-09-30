Max Ehrich Urges Fans To 'stop Harassing Him' & His Mother After Split With Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich engaged recently and soon their fans learnt that the couple were on the verge of separation. Just a days after their fans learned about their split, Max Ehrich took social media to urge everyone to stop harassing him. This issue was brought to light when the latter received messages on social media. Moreover, Max Ehrich's mother was also getting messages regarding her son's split with Demi Lovato.

Max Ehrich urges fans to 'stop harassing him'

Max Ehrich posted a story on Instagram urging to stop texting his mother 'all throughout the night'(sic). He also asked people to 'stop harassing him'(sic) and asked them to leave him alone. According to E! News, the actor also clapped back at recent reports about his split with Demi Lovato. Along with asking people to stop harassing him, he wrote, 'Who are these sources?' and added, 'Stop trying to defame me for telling the truth' (sic).

Earlier, a source also revealed that Max Ehrich learned about his breakup through a Tabloid. The reports came out when Max Ehrich posted a cryptic note on Instagram, 'One Chapter finally closed the am. And now I turn the page. Focused on wellness, love, God, my family, friends and my art. Good vibes only,' (sic) he wrote on his Instagram story on Monday.

Max Ehrich is all set to appear in the film Southern Gospel. The actor wrote about his upcoming artwork and said that he wanted to stay away from negativity and focus on his artwork. He further referred to Demi Lovato and asked her if she preaches about anti-bullying why would she allow someone she loved to be bullied by her fans.

A source on E!News also said that Demi Lavato is completely embarrassed by the way Max Ehrich has been acting and putting their relationship blast via social media. The singer also stated that she has nothing to do with him, while Max Ehrich has tried to reach out to her. The way Max Ehrich is behaving has been worrying Demi Lavato since she does not want the situation to escalate.

(With Inputs from ANI) (Image Source: Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich Instagram)

