Demi Lovato Shares Pics From Engagement To Max Ehrich, Calls It 'best Night Of My Life'

Demi Lovato surprised her fans last week after announcing her engagement to her boyfriend, Max Ehrich. She took to social media to share pictures from the same along with a heartfelt caption. The singer has now released several BTS pictures from the proposal and it is too cute. Check it out:

Demi Lovato shares BTS pictures from the proposal

American pop-singer, Demi Lovato treated her fans to several BTS pictures of the actual proposal with her fans. During the announcement, she had shared a few pictures from the photoshoot that was taken after. In the first picture that Demi Lovato shared, one can see Max Ehrich down on one knee and asking the singer the 'big question'.

In the second and third picture, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are hugging each other. The singer also termed the proposal the “best night of my life”. Lovato further wrote, “still soaking it all up.. I love you baby”.

Take a look at Demi Lovato’s proposal pictures here:

Demi Lovato announced her engagement to Max Ehrich with a heartfelt note on social media last week. In the same note, she also thanked her good friend and photographer, Angelo Kritikos who was hiding behind the rocks to capture the moment. She wrote, “Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!”.

In the same caption, Demi Lovato wrote, “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner”. She further wrote, “You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”.

Max Ehrich is an actor who has played several memorable roles in The Young and the Restless, American Princess, High School Musical 3: Senior Year, The Pregnancy Pact, etc. Demi Lovato made a comeback to music after singing Anyone at the Grammy Awards earlier this year. She then went on to release her new single titled I Love Me which became a huge hit.

