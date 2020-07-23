Demi Lovato Announces Engagement To Beau Max Ehrich, Flaunts Huge Diamond-studded Ring

Hollywood singer Demi Lovato on Thursday announced her engagement with boyfriend Max Ehrich on Instagram along with beautiful pictures of the proposal. The very much in love duo shared romantic notes for and about each other in the caption as they expressed their excitement to spend their lives together. The series of pictures has the couple standing on a beach and flaunting the huge shining diamond on the engagement ring.

Demi gave a heartfelt caption, "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner."

Tagging her fiance Max Ehrich, she wrote the sweetest note for him expressing her love for him and eagerness to start a family with him. She wrote, "I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍"

Have a look:

Max Ehrich on the other hand had his heart full of love for Demi as he expressed imself through the caption. He wrote, "Ahhhh 💍😭🥳💓 You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby 💍 ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I’m so excited 😭😭😭 you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together 🥳❤️ 🙃💍💍💍😭I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL".

Back in March, there were rumours about the two dating each other, according to a news portal. Max Enrich is a popular actor from the show The Young and The Restless and Demi is a famous singer and hence fans were excited about the rumours of the two celebrities dating each other. The couple kept things private for quite some time until they publically announced that they are indeed in a relationship when they shared a kiss with each other in a music video for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s song Stuck with U.

