'Two And A Half Men's' Conchata Ferrell Recovers From A Near-death Experience

There is good news for Two and a half men fans, as their beloved Conchata Ferrell aka Berta, has been released from the hospital after her near-death encounter. But seems like prayers from her fans have worked wonders. Conchata Ferrell was admitted in the hospital in December 2019, in Charleston, West Virginia. The actor was on a sabbatical from work where she had been relaxing at her vacation home since Thanksgiving 2019.

Fans and media were then updated in early December that Conchata Ferrell was unwell and was feeling weak. They were then told that she was suffering from a kidney infection that had spread and started contaminating her blood. Conchata Ferrell was then shifted to the ICU where she was kept under observation.

Earlier this month, the actor was released from the ICU and was recovering at her Charleston home for the rest of the month. She also went through a lot of physical therapy with the help of nurses several times a day. It was also reported that Conchata Ferrell was bedridden and was not able to even walk until now, the actor is back on two feet as she gets back to LA.

In a recent interview, Conchata Ferrell also revealed that she does not know how she contracted the infection. She also went on to say that she is not really the one to get sick very often. She also revealed that her family was with her through every step of the process and they were also very concerned about her.

