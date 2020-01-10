Jennifer Lopez's Rom-coms To Watch On A Romantic Movie Date; See List

Jennifer Lopez was recently in the news as she got emotional over her Golden Globe nomination. Lopez got nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for her stellar performance in the film Hustlers.

JLo is one of the prominent actors known for her appearances in romcoms. She is also tagged as the rom-com queen in Hollywood. In 2002, her movie Maid In Manhattan was considered one of her best romantic comedy movies in Hollywood.

Here are some of Jennifer Lopez's best rom-com movies to binge-watch on a romantic date night.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez shares a Christmas kiss with fiance Alex Rodriguez

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez: Fashion Icon Awards to Oscars - when she channeled her inner fashionista

Best rom-coms by Jennifer Lopez

Maid In Manhattan

Maid In Manhattan is a romantic comedy movie starring Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes, and Natasha Richardson. The 2002 release is a Wayne Wang directorial. The story is about a hotel maid and a high profile politician who fall in love with each other. It is based on a story by John Hughes.

maid in manhattan (2002)

who would have thought that lord voldemort and j.lo would be in this modern cinderella story? the met is the ideal swanky backdrop for when j.lo stuns ralph fiennes in that pink gown & updo! pic.twitter.com/X50dc1kpi2 — abi it’s cold outside! ❄️ (@hotlinebalingit) February 14, 2019

The Wedding Planner

The 2001's romantic comedy film is directed by Adam Shankman and written by Michael Ellis and Pamela Falk. The Wedding Planner stars Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey. Matthew wasn’t even a serious actor when he starred in this and that makes it more magical because of his awesome presence. His chemistry with JLo sizzles to this day.

'rt your favorite movie'



The wedding planner. pic.twitter.com/1aJXEvfgoQ — hayden deserves better. (@househarington) February 28, 2015

Monster-in-law

Monster-in-Law is a 2005 romantic comedy film directed by Robert Luketic. The film stars Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda, Michael Vartan and Wanda Sykes. It marks the return to cinema for Fonda, being her first film in 15 years after Stanley & Iris. Michael Vartan is seen playing JLo’s love interest.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez: From 'Papi' to 'Waiting for tonight'- Check 10 Greatest Hits of the Diva

Also Read | JLo on 'Saturday Night Live': Looks back at 2019 and 'the green Versace dress'

Promo Image Credits: Instagram - @jlo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.