Denzel Washington's Quiz: Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The Actor

Denzel Washington is celebrating his 66th birthday on December 28, 2020. He has been a part of several critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies throughout his career of over 45 decades so far. If you are a fan of the actor, here's a trivia quiz that you must take on his special day:

Denzel Washington Trivia

With which movie did the actor make his directorial debut?

Antwone Fisher

Carbon Copy

The Hurricane

A Soldier’s Story

Denzel's iconic dialogue, ''King Kong Ain't Got Sh*t on Me!'' is from which film?

Malcolm X

Training Day

Philadelphia

Flight

In which movie did he play a quadriplegic?

The Bone Collector

Déjà vu

The Manchurian Candidate

Devil In A Blue Dress

What is Denzel's middle name?

Hayes

George

Malcolm

Ben

For which movie did Denzel win Academy Award for Best Actor?

Training Day

Malcolm X

Fences

Flight

Which is Denzel’s upcoming project in 2021?

The Equalizer 2

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

The Little Things

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Denzel starred in one of the earliest mainstream films about HIV/AIDS, alongside Tom Hanks. Which was this film?

Glory

Philadelphia

Malcolm X

The Hurricane

With which show did Denzel make his Television debut?

License to Kill

The Wilma Rudolph Story

Flesh & Blood

St. Elsewhere

How many NAACP Image Awards has Denzel won?

18

23

6

17

In 2020, the actor was titled as _____ by the New York Times?

The greatest producer of the 21st century

The greatest actor of the 21st century

The greater director of the 21st century

None Of The Above

Answers:

Antwone Fisher Training Day The Bone Collector Hayes Training Day The Little Things Philadelphia The Wilma Rudolph Story 17 The greatest actor of the 21st century

The actor made his debut back in 1975 and has been a part of several movies, television shows as well as theatres. He has received high praise for his acting performances in many movies and is often regarded as one of the greatest actors of his generation. He has also received acclaim as a director, with films like Fences, Antwone Fisher and The Great Debaters.

