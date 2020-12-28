Denzel Washington's Quiz: Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The Actor

Denzel Washington is celebrating his 66th birthday on December 28, 2020. He has been a part of several critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies throughout his career of over 45 decades so far. If you are a fan of the actor, here's a trivia quiz that you must take on his special day:
Denzel Washington Trivia
With which movie did the actor make his directorial debut?
- Antwone Fisher
- Carbon Copy
- The Hurricane
- A Soldier’s Story
Denzel's iconic dialogue, ''King Kong Ain't Got Sh*t on Me!'' is from which film?
- Malcolm X
- Training Day
- Philadelphia
- Flight
In which movie did he play a quadriplegic?
- The Bone Collector
- Déjà vu
- The Manchurian Candidate
- Devil In A Blue Dress
What is Denzel's middle name?
For which movie did Denzel win Academy Award for Best Actor?
- Training Day
- Malcolm X
- Fences
- Flight
Which is Denzel’s upcoming project in 2021?
- The Equalizer 2
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- The Little Things
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
Denzel starred in one of the earliest mainstream films about HIV/AIDS, alongside Tom Hanks. Which was this film?
- Glory
- Philadelphia
- Malcolm X
- The Hurricane
With which show did Denzel make his Television debut?
- License to Kill
- The Wilma Rudolph Story
- Flesh & Blood
- St. Elsewhere
How many NAACP Image Awards has Denzel won?
In 2020, the actor was titled as _____ by the New York Times?
- The greatest producer of the 21st century
- The greatest actor of the 21st century
- The greater director of the 21st century
- None Of The Above
Answers:
- Antwone Fisher
- Training Day
- The Bone Collector
- Hayes
- Training Day
- The Little Things
- Philadelphia
- The Wilma Rudolph Story
- 17
- The greatest actor of the 21st century
The actor made his debut back in 1975 and has been a part of several movies, television shows as well as theatres. He has received high praise for his acting performances in many movies and is often regarded as one of the greatest actors of his generation. He has also received acclaim as a director, with films like Fences, Antwone Fisher and The Great Debaters.
